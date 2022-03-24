ESPN has Falcons taking electric receiver in first round 

Date: Mar. 22

Mar. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Analysis: "The Matt Ryan era is over, so this could be a landing spot for a quarterback. However, Marcus Mariota is a serviceable option. And in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension and Russell Gage's relocation to Tampa, the Falcons have a desperate need for a wide receiver."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: Mar. 22

Mar. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Analysis: "So long, Matt Ryan. That means the Falcons will go with a quarterback here, right? Not necessarily. They have one of the league's worst rosters and could try to get by with Marcus Mariota for a season before going all-in for a passer in the 2023 draft. There's no guarantee they love Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett enough to take one of them with a top-10 pick. And based on where they are in my rankings -- Nos. 19 and 20 -- I wouldn't, either. This is a team that is a long ways from competing, so it shouldn't force the pick.

Atlanta could go with the best prospect available and fill a need position with Wilson, a field-stretcher who had 113 catches and 18 touchdowns for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons. He ran a speedy 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season, the Falcons don't have any starting-caliber receivers on their roster to catch Mariota's passes."

Chris Trapasso, CBSsports

Date: Mar. 23

Mar. 23 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "The Falcons are ecstatic to add a big, multi-dimensional playmaker to their defense."

Date: Mar. 24

Mar. 24 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Drake London, USC