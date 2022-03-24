ESPN has Falcons taking electric receiver in first round 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.
What an offseason. Superstars are swapping teams in unprecedented fashion, and teams are unloading draft capital in the hopes of landing stars that can win a Super Bowl. One of the major moves was made by the Falcons when they sent Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The trade allows coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot to build the next chapter in Falcons history, and the road to the future will start with successful drafts.
Many mock drafts are outdated following the flurry of offseason moves that have shifted the team's needs. So this mock draft roundup is shorter with the latest mock drafts from the past two days. Here is who analysts have the Falcons taking at No. 8.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Date: Mar. 22
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Analysis: "The Matt Ryan era is over, so this could be a landing spot for a quarterback. However, Marcus Mariota is a serviceable option. And in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension and Russell Gage's relocation to Tampa, the Falcons have a desperate need for a wide receiver."
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: Mar. 22
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Analysis: "So long, Matt Ryan. That means the Falcons will go with a quarterback here, right? Not necessarily. They have one of the league's worst rosters and could try to get by with Marcus Mariota for a season before going all-in for a passer in the 2023 draft. There's no guarantee they love Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett enough to take one of them with a top-10 pick. And based on where they are in my rankings -- Nos. 19 and 20 -- I wouldn't, either. This is a team that is a long ways from competing, so it shouldn't force the pick.
Atlanta could go with the best prospect available and fill a need position with Wilson, a field-stretcher who had 113 catches and 18 touchdowns for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons. He ran a speedy 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season, the Falcons don't have any starting-caliber receivers on their roster to catch Mariota's passes."
Chris Trapasso, CBSsports
- Date: Mar. 23
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Analysis: "The Falcons are ecstatic to add a big, multi-dimensional playmaker to their defense."
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
- Date: Mar. 24
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Drake London, USC
Analysis: "With the suspension of Calvin Ridley and the relocation of Russell Gage, the Falcons must add to the receiving corps. How about the best wideout in this draft?"