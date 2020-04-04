Early Bird Report: A Julio Jones performance Falcons fans may want to return to

To read more about Jarrett's aid for Atlanta's first responders, click here.

CBS Sports: Grading 2020 top NFL offenses

More often than not, the Falcons have boasted one of the NFL's most productive offenses since Matt Ryan arrived in Atlanta in 2008. With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at receiver, the Falcons have enough firepower to stress opposing secondaries, and they've added a couple of new weapons this offseason.

Hayden Hurst now steps in to fill Austin Hooper's shoes in a tight-end-friendly offensive scheme run by Dirk Koetter, and Todd Gurley is reportedly headed to Atlanta to take the top spot at running back after the Falcons parted ways with Devonta Freeman. Those additions should again keep the Falcons among the top offenses in the league.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin put together a system to rank the offenses in the NFL, and he has the Falcons tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 10.

"Hooper is gone now after having signed a sizable deal with the Browns," Dubin writes. "The Falcons replaced him with Hayden Hurst, who was acquired in a pretty massive overpay but should nevertheless be a solid addition to the offense. Also helping matters is the jettisoning of Devonta Freeman, one of the NFL's least effective runners over the past two years, in favor of Todd Gurley. The former Rams running back was not nearly worth his contract last year and is a walking injury risk but he at least provides an upside that there was no way Freeman was going to hit. The Falcons should add another back in the draft as a complement to Gurley, and with the Ryan-Jones-Ridley trio still in place, they're in good shape at the skill positions."

There's plenty of firepower on Atlanta's offense, and the offensive line could be better with Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary entering their second seasons. If all things come together, the Falcons could prove worthy of a higher spot on this list.

NFL.com: 2017 NFL Draft do-over

It's entirely possible that the Falcons add a cornerback in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, but they also addressed the position in Adam Rank's do-over of the 2017 draft for NFL.com.

Atlanta, coming off its Super Bowl appearance, held the 31st pick in the 2017 draft but traded up to select defensive end Takk McKinley. In Rank's do-over, the Falcons draft Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

"Blowing a huge lead in the Super Bowl is going to make you want to go out and splurge on defense," Rank writes. "In reality, the Falcons did that when they traded up for Takkarist McKinley. Which I thought was a good move at the time. But here, we're going with Awuzie, who has been extremely solid in coverage for the Cowboys. He's not the second coming of Deion Sanders (oh, wow, that works as a callback for both the Cowboys and the Falcons), but he would be pretty nice right here."

Awuzie has started 36 games in his three seasons with the Cowboys and recorded 175 tackles, 32 pass defenses and three interceptions. The Falcons parted ways with top cornerback Desmond Trufant this offseason and are expected to add to the position at some point.

CBS Sports: Teams that should trade down in Round 1

The Falcons currently hold the 16th-overall pick in the draft, but CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso believes they could be a candidate to trade back in an effort to pick up another pick or two. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has not been afraid to make draft-day trades in the past, and Atlanta could have some options at the midpoint of the first round.

"This suggestion comes with a caveat -- if one of Jeudy, Ruggs, or Lamb are on the board when the Falcons go on the clock at No. 16 overall, then I believe the wisest move for Atlanta would be to trade down," Trapasso writes. "… Atlanta moved a second-rounder in the trade for Hayden Hurst, and the offense looks pretty loaded. The defense is in dire need of an explosive edge rusher, the cornerback room is missing a true No. 1 with Desmond Trufant gone, and Grady Jarrett could use a disruptive running mate on the interior of the team's defensive line."