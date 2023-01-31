David Lee Windecher named Atlanta Falcons 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker of the year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – David Lee Windecher has been named the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker of the Year.

New in 2023, the NFL established the Inspire Change Changemaker of the Year Award to recognize an individual, or group of individuals, making a difference in their community with his or her social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization.

Windecher founded the nonprofit Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED), which focuses on reintegration of pre- and post-adjudication, first-time, non-violent offenders. The program helps juveniles in areas of leadership development, social, civic and financial literacy. Students who complete the program have their records expunged and have opportunities for higher-education institutions and employment presented to them.

Windecher's passion for social justice first began when he witnessed his father's failed lawsuit as a child that resulted in their family moving back home to Argentina. When he was 11 years old, Windecher's family moved back to the United States and resided in North Miami Beach.

During his teenage years, Windecher was arrested 13 times, incarcerated for seven months, joined a local gang and became a high school dropout at the age of 16. Witnessing the inhumane treatment of juveniles in the correctional facilities, Windecher turned his life around and vowed to make changes to the system any way that he could.

In 1998, Windecher received his GED and in 2005, he graduated from American Intercontinental University. In 2012, he received his Juris Doctorate from John Marshall School of Law in Atlanta. After working for the DeKalb County District Attorney's office in the juvenile division, Windecher created RED and opened his own law firm. Windecher's life and story have changed numerous students' lives through his mentorship, legal counsel and nonprofit organization.

Inspire Change is the NFL's social justice initiative which showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the League to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all. Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.