Chris Lindstrom on rookies, a new quarterback and prospects of a long-term deal

There will be various adjustments Lindstrom must get used to, from playing with a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota to having rookies compete for starting positions with guys that played last season.

Lindstrom played his first four seasons with Matt Ryan, but he's excited for a new challenge in being able to play with Mariota and Desmond Ridder.

"We're really lucky with those guys," Lindstrom said. "Des and Marcus are true professionals and they come in everyday ready to work. As soon as you hear their cadence and how the mode of operation is with how they command things, I'm feeling super comfortable after just a couple practices."

Embracing this new change in offense is important for Lindstrom. With Matt Ryan gone, he mentioned things felt different with his presence not being there but improving and adjusting to this new normal has been the focus, nonetheless.