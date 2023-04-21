Bair Mail: On how QBs can impact Falcons draft, Jalen Carter, first-round fits at edge rusher and more

Darryl Gaines from Atlanta, Ga.

First time writing in. Appreciate the forum. Here's my question. In your opinion, who's the best edge rusher for the Falcons scheme who's also likely to be available at No. 8?

Bair: I like how your phrased that question, Darryl. That's because we all know two certain truths. Alabama's Will Anderson is the consensus No. 1 edge rusher in this draft class. We also know it's pie-in-the-sky to think he'd be available at No. 8.

That leaves us with Tyree Wilson. You all know how I feel about the Texas Tech product by now. If he's available at No. 8, I decline all incoming calls, make the clear and obvious pick and then pop some bottles. He's just what the Falcons want, in my opinion. He's big and strong. He plays the run well and is tenacious as heck and might get even better as a pass rusher working under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. All that flattering stuff said, I find it hard to believe Wilson's around at No. 8, but an early quarterback run, Anderson, Jalen Carter and a few corners or surprise picks may push Wilson down. Who knows? Never say never, man.

Iowa's Lukas Van Ness is a more likely option, one I think would fit the Falcons well. I like him more that Clemson's Myles Murphy. I like Georgia's Nolan Smith more than Murphy, too, even though he's not ideally sized and might be more of a standup linebacker. There's always a fit for a talent like that.