2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers take C.J. Stroud, Texans make a surprise pick and Falcons add to the cornerback group

We've gone through mock draft season with me -- It's Scott here. Sup y'all -- making all the picks. Sometimes that's not ideal, because you can't help but think a few picks ahead about an ideal candidate landing with a certain team. That's not how the draft works. You don't have control over what happens above you.
That's why I asked for a little help from my friends Tori and Ashton on the latest mock. We randomly established a three-person draft rotation and then set about making picks. What happened was an interesting exercise that dropped a few top players lower than I typically have had them, and the fourth quarterback didn't come off the board until No. 19.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Official free agency signings: S Jessie Bates III, DL David Onyemata, LB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, LB Tae Davis, WR Mack Hollins; DL Joe Gaziano, WR Scotty Miller, DL Calais Campbell, OL Josh Miles, OLB Bud Dupree, CB Jeff Okudah, OL Ethan Greenidge
- Edge rushers the Falcons could target on every day of the 2023 NFL Draft
- Bair Mail: Christian Gonzalez, Bijan Robinson and addressing left guard spot
- College pro days, top-30 visits: What the Falcons are focusing on as NFL Draft looms
And, as per usual for Tori, she loaded up on Georgia Bulldogs. While that seems like betting with your heart, the two-time champs have plenty of first-round talents that fit where she took them.
Ashton made the No. 8 overall pick, so at @ae11__ on Twitter if you don't like the pick. Ha. He'll be ready to defend it.
So let's get to our sixth iteration of the Falcons mock draft. Only one more to go before Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith start making picks for real.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE
Scott Bair analysis: Frank Reich prizes accuracy in quarterbacks. Stroud almost always hits the bull's eye.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Ashton Edmunds analysis: The Texans need a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays through the air and on the ground. Richardson is that guy. The Florida product is arguably the most athletic quarterback in this year's draft class. I think Houston lands big with Richardson at the helm.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
Tori McElhaney analysis: I know Scott had Will Anderson in this spot last week but I have started to like Wilson a bit more than Anderson as the weeks have gone on. Call me crazy, I know! He's the best edge rusher in the class in my opinion, so if I'm the Cardinals, I'm taking him at No. 3.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
SB analysis: This is a dream scenario for the Colts. Jim Irsay would be counting lucky stars.
Via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
AE analysis: Carter becomes the first interior defensive lineman taken off the board by Seattle. The Seahawks add Carter to an already stout defensive front who finished with 45 sacks during the 2022 season.
via L.A. Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
TM analysis: I go back and forth between Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez being the class' best cornerback, but on the account of I personally like Gonzalez more I am giving Detroit Witherspoon in hopes Gonzalez falls to Atlanta at No. 8. #Strategy
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
SB analysis: Will Anderson coming off one edge, with Maxx Crosby on the other? That's the foundation of a defensive turnaround.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
AE analysis: Atlanta lands Gonzalez at No. 8 overall. I've said it many times but the Falcons still need more depth at cornerback. Under the guidance of Steve Jackson and Jerry Gray, Gonzalez emerges into a quality cornerback in the league.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL
TM analysis: This was an easy pick. The Bears need explosion along their defensive front. Murphy is that. Some may say this is too high for Murphy with Lukas Van Ness and Nolan Smith still available but let's just see what happens.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL
SB analysis: Van Ness can contribute right away, yet learn from one of the very best in Brandon Graham. Working with such an esteemed veteran should accelerate the Iowa product's progress.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE
AE Analysis: The Titans allowed 49 sacks during the 2022 season, which means they need help along the offensive front. Tennessee takes the first offensive lineman off the board in Paris Johnson Jr.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
TM analysis: OK I know a wide receiver wasn't super high on the Texans wish list but after Ashton gave them a QB, I thought he needed an offensive buddy. So, why not take the best receiver in the class to help out the new guy?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB
SB analysis: This is one of those low-risk, high-reward picks. Skoronski is about as safe a bet as they come in the draft, both at guard or tackle.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB
AE Analysis: The Patriots lost their top wideout from last season in Jakobi Meyers during free agency. Mac Jones needs a speedy receiver who can create separation and make plays. The Patriots take Flowers at No. 14 overall and keeps him in Boston.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge
TM analysis: Safety isn't a specific need for a lot of teams in this year's draft, which works out very well for Green Bay that is starved for a productive safety. Branch not only leads the safety pack, but is head and shoulders above the group. The Packers could use him and its very likely he'll be right there at No. 15 just for them.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL
SB analysis: Contemplated Bijan Robinson here, but went with logic instead and got a top cornerback who should be able to step in and play.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL
AE Analysis: Mike Tomlin adds to his secondary taking Deonte Banks in the first round. The Maryland product has the size and athleticism to lineup against any wide receiver.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
TM analysis: Detroit already got their cornerback, so let's look for a bigger defensive body for them. Jalen Carter is off the board, so the Lions get Breese. Not too shabby a pick at all in my opinion.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL
SB analysis: The post-Tom Brady era starts with Baker Mayfield. For a little while, anyway. Levis could carry the torch a lot longer.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
AE Analysis: Yes, I know. This is a very bold prediction but the Seahawks pairs Addison with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to establish a dominant passing attack with Geno Smith at the helm.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR
TM analysis: Well, Ashton took Addison out from under me. That's who I was targeting for the Chargers when he came off the board. I know the Chargers are not in desperate need for a tight end, but I think Washington is such an interesting talent that he provides the block and pass-catching ability that the Chargers do, indeed, need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB
SB analysis: I can feel your eye rolls from here. If Lamar plays on the tag in 2023, he gets borderline cost prohibitive after that. This sets Baltimore up with a Plan B should a long-term deal with Jackson prove elusive. And, with the fifth-year option that comes with a first-round pick, this selection is worth it. I know Hooker is old for a draft pick, but the dude can play.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR
AE Analysis: The Vikings need a cornerback after losing Patrick Peterson in free agency. Minnesota takes Stevenson, a physical cornerback who has proven to be dominant while in college.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB
TM analysis: At this point, Scott got mad at me for taking another Georgia guy off the board. But you'll hear no apology from me because a Trevon Walker and Broderick Jones reunion in Jacksonville sounds pretty dang fun to me.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB
Analysis: Giants need help more inside than out along the offensive line, but depth is key. As is Wright's versatility starting at both tackle spots and right guard in college.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL
AE Analysis: I know it says the Cowboys biggest needs are everything but running back but I think it's safe to say that they need one after losing Ezekiel Elliott. Tony Pollard has proven to be efficient after a dominant 2022 campaign but he can't carry the rushing attack by himself. The Cowboys take Robinson off the board to fill a much-needed gap.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB
TM analysis: OK. You caught me. Now I'm just forcing Georgia guys off the board, but hear me out first! I think there is a world in which Nolan Smith makes a switch to linebacker, which is something the Bills actively need. He has the ability to do a lot of different things for a defense. It's not out the question that he could fill into areas that could benefit Buffalo in the long run.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE
SB analysis: I have given the Bengals at tight end in every mock to this point, but this is the first time Kincaid has landed here. The more I hear/read about him, the more I think he'd be a great fit. If he lasts this long.
via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB
AE Analysis: Yes, the Saints need help along the defensive interior. Kancey adds much-needed depth alongside Cam Jordan.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL
TM analysis: When it came to this pick, I was going between the fifth or sixth best cornerback vs. the fifth or sixth best edge rusher. So, I was comparing Ojulari with someone like Emmanuel Forbes. Ojulari won out.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB
SB analysis: Edge rusher seems like the right move for K.C., and there are some speedy options to choose from. McDonald's the choice here, as someone somewhat undersized who can really get after the quarterback.