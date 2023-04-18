2023 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Panthers take C.J. Stroud, Texans make a surprise pick and Falcons add to the cornerback group

We've gone through mock draft season with me -- It's Scott here. Sup y'all -- making all the picks. Sometimes that's not ideal, because you can't help but think a few picks ahead about an ideal candidate landing with a certain team. That's not how the draft works. You don't have control over what happens above you.

That's why I asked for a little help from my friends Tori and Ashton on the latest mock. We randomly established a three-person draft rotation and then set about making picks. What happened was an interesting exercise that dropped a few top players lower than I typically have had them, and the fourth quarterback didn't come off the board until No. 19.

And, as per usual for Tori, she loaded up on Georgia Bulldogs. While that seems like betting with your heart, the two-time champs have plenty of first-round talents that fit where she took them.

Ashton made the No. 8 overall pick, so at @ae11__ on Twitter if you don't like the pick. Ha. He'll be ready to defend it.