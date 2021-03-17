2021 NFL Draft: Top safety prospects who fit Falcons

Brugler's analysis: "Although he might not have the elite top-end speed that NFL teams covet at the position, Moehrig is very smooth in his transition to turn, run and stay on top of routes. He does a terrific job finding the football and making plays."

Jeremiah's analysis: "Moehrig has adequate size, but excellent versatility and instincts. He can play in the deep post or cover in the slot. He is a smooth, fluid mover in man coverage underneath. He also possesses ideal anticipation and range from the back end. He has the ability to consistently match patterns and position himself for plays on the ball. The former TCU star does need to improve his finishing ability, having dropped a couple interceptions in the games I studied. He takes quality angles in run support and is a reliable, low tackler. Overall, Moehrig offers a complete skill set at the position. He will provide his defensive coordinator with options, which is exactly what's desired in 2021."