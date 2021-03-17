2021 NFL Draft: Top safety prospects who fit Falcons

Editor's note: This is the eighth installment of a 10-part series on top prospects who fit the Falcons based on positions of need.
The Atlanta Falcons have a new regime in place, beginning at the top with general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. Not only have they been busy putting together their respective staffs, but they're also been evaluating every single player on this roster.
The Falcons finished last season with a 4-12 mark, in last place of the NFC South and, as a result, hold the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They've missed the postseason for three straight years. In short, there's some definite areas on this roster that will need to be addressed in the offseason.
The Falcons' four biggest needs heading into free agency and the NFL Draft right now appear to be at edge defender, secondary (cornerback and safety), running back and offensive line. Over the next several weeks we will look at the top draft prospects at every position group and how they might fit with the Falcons.
Trevon Moehrig, TCU
- Moehrig's career stats: 124 total tackles, 7 INT
- Draft position in Matt Tabeek's latest mock draft: 27
Brugler's analysis: "Although he might not have the elite top-end speed that NFL teams covet at the position, Moehrig is very smooth in his transition to turn, run and stay on top of routes. He does a terrific job finding the football and making plays."
Jeremiah's analysis: "Moehrig has adequate size, but excellent versatility and instincts. He can play in the deep post or cover in the slot. He is a smooth, fluid mover in man coverage underneath. He also possesses ideal anticipation and range from the back end. He has the ability to consistently match patterns and position himself for plays on the ball. The former TCU star does need to improve his finishing ability, having dropped a couple interceptions in the games I studied. He takes quality angles in run support and is a reliable, low tackler. Overall, Moehrig offers a complete skill set at the position. He will provide his defensive coordinator with options, which is exactly what's desired in 2021."
Pro Football Focus: "At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Moehrig has a lot of prototypical physical tools for the position, and they've translated to the field. He led all college safeties in pass breakups in each of the past two seasons."
Elijah Molden, Washington
- Molden's career stats: 153 total tackles, 5 INT
- Draft position in Matt Tabeek's latest mock draft: Day 2
Summary of big board rankings:
Brugler's analysis: "With his reactive athleticism, Molden quickly processes pass/run and stays coordinated in zone and man coverage to make plays on the ball. While scrappy and smart as a nickel corner, you wish he were longer and faster to provide the versatility to play outside."
Pro Football Focus: "Molden is another guy who won't win any weigh-in but has the type of game that's difficult to poke holes in. He allowed only 11 catches for 65 yards across 18 targets in four games this past season."
Richie Grant, UCF
- Grant's career stats: 290 total tackles, 10 INT
- Draft position in Matt Tabeek's latest mock draft: Day 2-3
Summary of big board rankings:
Pro Football Focus: "There may not be that one thing Grant is elite at, but at the same time, there are almost no weaknesses go his game. He's lined up everywhere imaginable in UCF's defense and continued to produce."
Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
- Washington's career stats: 86 total tackles, 5 INT
- Draft position in Matt Tabeek's latest mock draft: Day 2-3
Summary of big board rankings:
Pro Football Focus: "At 5-foot-8, 179 pounds, Washington is not going to fit your prototype at the position. Still, he's the most instinctive safety in the entire draft class. He allowed all of 157 yards in his coverage over two seasons as a starter."
Andre Cisco, Syracuse
- Cisco's career stats: 136 total tackles, 13 INT
- Draft position in Matt Tabeek's latest mock draft: Day 2-3
Summary of big board rankings:
Pro Football Focus: "Cisco is a straight-up roller coaster at the safety position. With 4.3 speed, Cisco notched 26 combined picks and pass breakups in 24 career games. He also gave up six touchdowns in nine games in 2019 before tearing his ACL two games into 2020."