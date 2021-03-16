2021 NFL Draft: Top DL prospects who fit Falcons

Brugler's analysis: "Barmore has been my DT1 since the summer, but it was mostly based on potential until midway through the 2020 season when he started to play like one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country. Only a redshirt sophomore, he is still learning, but the traits are going to be enticing in the mid-first round."

Jeremiah's analysis: "Barmore is a big, talented defensive tackle. I was disappointed in his play at the beginning of the 2020 season, but the lingering effects of a preseason knee injury might have been a factor. He turned it way up down the stretch. He is a little late off the ball against the pass, but he has good quickness and flashes the power to push the pocket. He is outstanding on games and stunts when he can use his athleticism to wrap around blockers. He has a big burst to close and finish, too. He is very inconsistent versus the run, but he plays too high and gets uprooted too often. He does flash the range to make plays on the perimeter. Watch him close to the outside on a wide receiver screen in the Auburn game to get a better appreciation for his athleticism. Overall, Barmore is young, raw and talented. There is a boom/bust aspect to his evaluation, but he has all the tools."