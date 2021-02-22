2021 NFL Draft: Top edge prospects who fit Falcons

Editor's note: This is the first of a 10-part series on top prospects who fit the Falcons based on positions of need.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 29. That's only 66 days from the time of this writing.

The Atlanta Falcons have a new regime in place, beginning at the top with general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. Not only have they been busy putting together their respective staffs, but they're also been evaluating every single player on this roster.

Fontenot and Smith have some tough decisions to make as they begin to reshape this team to fit their short-term and long-term vision for sustained success. Some of those decisions won't be dictated by just talent alone; the Falcons must get in line with the salary cap – and still must have enough space available to sign draft picks and, possibly, free agents.

The Falcons finished last season with a 4-12 mark, in last place of the NFC South and, as a result, hold the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. They've missed the postseason for three straight years. In short, there's some definite areas on this roster that will need to be addressed in the offseason.