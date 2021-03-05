2021 NFL Draft: Top LB prospects who fit Falcons

Brugler's analysis: "With his explosive athleticism, Owusu-Koramoah will be a hot commodity this spring. He has terrific key, read and flow skills, showing the range and physicality to cover the slot receiver one play and rush off the edge the next play. His "fit" will be different from team-to-team."

Jeremiah's analysis: "Owusu-Koramoah starred as an athletic hybrid defender for the Fighting Irish. He can play Will linebacker, safety or even cover in the slot. He's very fluid and twitchy to mirror tight ends, backs or slot receivers. He's very aware as a zone dropper and he's an explosive blitzer off the edge. He is quick to key/read before dipping under blocks on the front side against the run. He flashes the ability to use his length to punch off blockers, but he is much more effective beating them to spots. He has big-time speed to chase from the back side. He needs to improve his consistency as a tackler in space, though, as he has too many fly-by misses. He brings outstanding leadership to the defense. Overall, Owusu-Koramoah might lack ideal size/bulk, but he's built for a pass-happy NFL."