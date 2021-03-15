2021 NFL Draft: Top RB prospects who fit Falcons

Brugler's analysis: "A speed slasher, Etienne uses his deceiving run strength and deadly start-stop suddenness to forced missed tackles, bursting past defenders or powering through them. He has matured as a pass-catcher to be more than simply a screen target, but he must improve in pass protection to stay on the field in any situation."

Jeremiah's analysis: "Etienne is a compact, muscled-up running back with outstanding burst and balance. He's at his best as a one-cut runner, putting his foot in the ground and exploding up the field. He isn't overly elusive in the hole, but he hits it at full speed and absorbs contact while keeping his balance. He has plenty of speed to capture the edge on outside runs. He rarely loses a foot race once he gets into the open field. He is very valuable in the passing game, too. He has a great sense of timing and spacing in the screen game. He also possesses the ability to run away from linebackers on seams and angle routes. He has even flashed the ability to split out wide and run double moves. He improved in pass protection in 2020. Etienne doesn't have elite vision or wiggle, but his speed is real and it's spectacular when given a runway."