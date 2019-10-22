Thoughts on the reported Sanu trade, salary cap, Falcons run game

Mike from South Louisiana What's up, Beek?I read your articles religiously! Falcons fan all of my life in enemy territory! Sanu is gone and rumors are flying that more big names might be gone! Salary cap next year is gonna be a nightmare! Something just isn't right with so much talent on this team! Do you think the players gave up on the brotherhood? They are definitely not on the same page! Game plans are too predictable! Thoughts?

Matt: I think the reported Mohamed Sanu trade for a second-round pick was a great deal for both sides, Mike. The Falcons need to get some wiggle room if they want to create space and for future free agents and draft picks. They managed to secure some of their key players to long-term deals but that always comes with a price (pun intended). Will there be more moves? Who knows? But the Falcons, as noted above), have some tough decisions to make – as does every single NFL team when it comes to the salary, if we're being really honest. The Falcons, however, have perhaps the least amount of cap space heading into 2020, though. The reported doesn't surprise me in the least. Have the players given up? Heck no. I wrote one of my postgame columns on that very topic, Mike. That's been one of the positives thus far. This team refuses to quit, even when they've been down or haven't been forcing the turnovers and sacks. This team, these coaches, you fans – this city – could really use a win over the Seahawks on Sunday. Let's hope they get one.