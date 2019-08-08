SFTB: What to expect from Falcons offense, expectations for Isaiah Oliver, QB news, uniforms, more

Matt: Scotland? Love it. And I appreciate the kind words, Craig! OK, let's go back and look the numbers because, as we all know, the stats don't lie. If there's one way to sum up the offense during the previous two seasons, it's that the Falcons often had a lack of balance. In 2018, the Falcons had the sixth-best offense in terms of total yards, averaging 389.1 yards per game, but they were not a balanced offense by any means. Atlanta averaged 98.3 rushing yards, 27th in the league, while throwing for 290.8 yards per game, the fourth-most. The Falcons averaged 25.9 points per game in 2018, 10th-most in the NFL, but they scored no more than 20 points during their five-game losing streak. They also had issues protecting Matt Ryan, who was sacked 42 times in 2018. Now, to your question. While we have not seen the Falcons' starting offensive unit take the field in an actual game yet this year, we have watched them practice throughout training camp. At this point, all we can do is look for clues – different formations, different personnel packages, different routes – and merge those observations with what the Falcons have a history of running with Matt Ryan under center along with Dirk Koetter's previous offenses. We talked about Koetter's influence on the offense in the latest episode of Falcons Audible podcast, too. You should give it a listen. Even though they'll continue to be very vanilla throughout the preseason (with the playbook and play selection), I think the Falcons will be more aggressive in the passing game, more so than the previous two seasons. I think you'll notice a difference in the types of routes the receivers will be running, too. Keep an eye on that. I think they'll do a much better job of protecting Ryan back there and I expect the run game to improve – they'll run it more efficiently on a consistent basis. Having a healthy Devonta Freeman back there will be huge, too. Hope that helps.