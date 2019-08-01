Questions about Kaleb McGary, Julio Jones, Vic Beasley, predictions, and more

Matt: The most important thing Kaleb McGary can (and will) do right now is put his health above everything else, get all the answers/treatment he can, and then resume playing once he's ready to go. In case you haven't heard the news, the Falcons announced that McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure on Wednesday. There's no official timetable set for his return at this point, Kevin. I've seen the reports out there and I also know what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported – that McGary missed 6-8 weeks the last time he underwent this procedure in college – on Wednesday. Right now all that matters is that man's health, regardless of how long it takes, and the team will support him every step of the way. McGary is a great dude; I personally like him a lot. I'll never forget my first conversation with him. Within a minute or two we realized that we're both obsessed with the TV show "Vikings" on the History Channel and the video game "Skyrim" (Elder Scrolls V). He's got a terrific personality, is funny – and he's one heck of a football player. Let's all hope he has a speedy recovery, too. Thanks for writing in.