Falcons release statement on first-round pick Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday afternoon.

The minimally-invasive procedure is similar to two previous procedures McGary has undergone in his playing career and a potential recovery timetable is expected following the procedure. It's worth noting, too, that McGary was cleared by NFL medical testing to participate in the scouting combine, which took place in late February and early March.

RELATED CONTENT

Through the first eight days of training camp, the 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary has primarily worked with the second-team offense at right tackle behind starter Ty Sambrailo. On Saturday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he's been pleased with what he's seen from McGary early on.

"I thought (he is) really pushing Ty in a close fight and a close battle," Quinn said of McGary. "All of the things that go on in the first install he was able to handle very well, and that's a testament to the work he put in over the summer to get right and get ready … I'm encouraged where he's at, and I think he's gaining momentum and trust in what he's doing."