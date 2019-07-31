Falcons release statement on first-round pick Kaleb McGary

Jul 31, 2019 at 11:59 AM
Matthew Tabeek

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure Wednesday afternoon.

The minimally-invasive procedure is similar to two previous procedures McGary has undergone in his playing career and a potential recovery timetable is expected following the procedure. It's worth noting, too, that McGary was cleared by NFL medical testing to participate in the scouting combine, which took place in late February and early March.

Through the first eight days of training camp, the 6-foot-7, 317-pound McGary has primarily worked with the second-team offense at right tackle behind starter Ty Sambrailo. On Saturday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he's been pleased with what he's seen from McGary early on.

"I thought (he is) really pushing Ty in a close fight and a close battle," Quinn said of McGary. "All of the things that go on in the first install he was able to handle very well, and that's a testament to the work he put in over the summer to get right and get ready … I'm encouraged where he's at, and I think he's gaining momentum and trust in what he's doing."

McGary, who played collegiately at the University of Washington where he was twice named a first-team All-Pac 12 player, was the second of two first-round picks the Falcons used on offensive linemen in April's NFL Draft. The Falcons selected guard Chris Lindstrom out of Boston College at No. 14 before taking McGary with the 31st pick.

Lindstrom, McGary tour Falcons headquarters

G Chris Lindstrom and OT Kaleb McGary, who recently met at the Senior Bowl, had the chance to reunite after both being selected by the Falcons in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The offensive linemen toured Falcons headquarters with their families Friday.

