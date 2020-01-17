SFTB: Trading up in NFL Draft, safety questions, new uniform clues, mock drafts, running game

Jannik from Hannover, Germany Hey Beek, every time nice to read your opinion on things, like draft prospects and stats. I have two questions for you, one is about our running game. I think that injury comeback from Devonta Freeman and the miss of Tevin Coleman through free agency was hard, but Free doesn't look as good as in 2016. Do you think he will come back next year, or should we add fresh blood? My second question is about the NFL International Series. Do you know where the Falcons will go next year, London or Mexico? When it will be announced? You know what I want to hear, right? Will be my first live NFL game and I get excited! I'm looking forward, next season will be great. I predict postseason and SB run!

Matt: Hey there, Jannik! Thanks for writing in. The running game overall missed the mark in 2019 – and wasn't as productive or consistent as the Falcons need it to be. You know what they say, a quarterback's best friend is an effective running game – and the Falcons have been lack one for a couple of seasons now. You can't pin it all on one player, like Devonta Freeman. The Falcons ranked 30th in the league when it came to average rushing yards per game (85.1), and that's a result of a number of factors – situations (down and distance), offensive line play and the running backs. There's a reason why the Falcons were No. 3 in the league is passing yards per game. Falcons quarterbacks, for example, were sacked 50 times (Matt Ryan was taken down 48 times) and that puts the offense behind the chains – in some second-and-long or third-and-long situations. Likewise, when the offensive isn't creating holes or running lanes, the run game isn't going to be effective at all, either. That said, Freeman missed a lot of time prior to the season (16 games at one point). Injuries take a toll, and they also take time to rebound from. I think all of those things factored into the inefficient run game, Jannik. I think the Falcons offensive line is a work in progress and I think running backs (in general) take a beating – so it might good to bolster depth and draft one, too. As far as the international game goes, we still haven't announced where it will be played yet, so stay tuned. Unfortunately, I can't give you any more than that at this time.