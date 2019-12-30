2020 NFL Draft order: Falcons to draft at No. 16

Dec 29, 2019
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Following the Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the completion of the NFL's afternoon slate of games, Atlanta's draft spot for the 2020 NFL Draft has been set. The Falcons finished with a 7-9 record and now hold the No. 16 spot in April's draft.

And with the 2020 regular season officially in the books, the first 20 spots for next year's draft have been set. The remaining 12 spots will be determined by the results of the playoffs.

The Falcons have had the 16th pick twice before. The most recent was in 1983 when the drafted Alabama defensive tackle Mike Pitts. The other was in 1966, when the Falcons held two first-round picks in their inaugural season. After taking Texas linebacker Tommy Nobis with the first overall pick, the Falcons then took quarterback Randy Johnson out of Texas A&M-Kingsville with the 16th overall pick.

Last year the Carolina Panthers held the No. 16 pick and drafted defensive end Brian Burns out of Florida State.

Here is the order for the first 20 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft:

PICKTEAMRECORDSOS
1Bengals2-14.553
2Redskins3-13.500
3Lions3-12-1.506
4Giants4-12.473
5Dolphins5-11.484
6Chargers5-11.514
7Panthers5-11.549
8Cardinals5-10-1.530
9Jaguars6-10.484
10Browns6-10.533
11Jets7-9.473
12Raiders7-9.482
13Colts7-9.492
14Buccaneers7-9.500
15Broncos7-9.510
16Falcons7-9.545
17Cowboys8-8.479
18Dolphins (from PIT)(8-8).502
19Raiders (from CHI)(8-8).508
20Jaguars (from LAR)(9-7).536
