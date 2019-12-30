2020 NFL Draft order: Falcons to draft at No. 16

Following the Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the completion of the NFL's afternoon slate of games, Atlanta's draft spot for the 2020 NFL Draft has been set. The Falcons finished with a 7-9 record and now hold the No. 16 spot in April's draft.

And with the 2020 regular season officially in the books, the first 20 spots for next year's draft have been set. The remaining 12 spots will be determined by the results of the playoffs.

The Falcons have had the 16th pick twice before. The most recent was in 1983 when the drafted Alabama defensive tackle Mike Pitts. The other was in 1966, when the Falcons held two first-round picks in their inaugural season. After taking Texas linebacker Tommy Nobis with the first overall pick, the Falcons then took quarterback Randy Johnson out of Texas A&M-Kingsville with the 16th overall pick.

Last year the Carolina Panthers held the No. 16 pick and drafted defensive end Brian Burns out of Florida State.