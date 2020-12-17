SFTB: Timing of GM hire, where Falcons will draft, Kaleb McGary, running back, changes coming

Frank from Griffin, GA Hey Beek! I'm going to go ahead and say it. I don't think we need any more people at running back. I feel like our problem with the run is at the O-line. Same with pressure on Ryan. I think going into the offseason we should really look for something or someone to make the line sturdy again. We need that ability to open up holes for the run game. Any thoughts on how that would be feasible?

Matt: I'm going to disagree and agree with you, Frank. I do think the Falcons need a homerun hitter at running back, a bell cow, if you will. Do you think they have anyone capable of taking it the distance on any given play? Or how about a guy or guys who can pound away at a defense 20-25 times a game, who are still a threat to break a big one? I think the Falcons lack explosiveness back there. And I don't think you need to spend a high draft pick on a back to accomplish that, either. Look at what the 49ers and Rams have done with their backs over the last two seasons. Now, if you can land a guy like Zeke Elliott or Derrick Henry, that's different. As far as the line goes, I'm going to agree with you there. While I think the Falcons have gotten better, I still think there's a lot of room for improvement up front, especially in the run game and with protection. I think both areas will be addressed during the offseason, too.