Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bills jump into No. 2 spot while Steelers, Saints and Falcons fall

One team that has yet to clinch playoff berth but continues to climb up these rankings are the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are on the heels of the Chiefs this week and, I think, will have a lot to say about which teams come out of the AFC in the end. While the Bills are on the way up, the Steelers and the Saints take a tumble this week, but not too far. I think both teams will be ready to go and tough outs come playoff time.