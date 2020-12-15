Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bills jump into No. 2 spot while Steelers, Saints and Falcons fall

You hear it all of the time: That's why they play the games.
Well, the 2020 regular season is coming to a close and, at the same time, the postseason picture is coming into focus. Four teams have either clinched their divisions or playoff berths:
- Kansas City Chiefs (clinched division)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (playoff berth)
- Green Bay Packers (clinched division)
- New Orleans Saints (playoff berth)
And six teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, have been officially eliminated from playoff contention:
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
One team that has yet to clinch playoff berth but continues to climb up these rankings are the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are on the heels of the Chiefs this week and, I think, will have a lot to say about which teams come out of the AFC in the end. While the Bills are on the way up, the Steelers and the Saints take a tumble this week, but not too far. I think both teams will be ready to go and tough outs come playoff time.
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 15 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!
