SFTB: Elite NFL Draft prospects, early Super Bowl picks, Michael Vick, latest on GM search

Jack from Griffin, GA

Hey Beek, unlike many people I don't think drafting a QB should be our top priority due to all the other holes we have in our team. The offense is 25th in rushing, Gurley is only averaging 3.6 per carry and we are 16th in the league in scoring at 25.2 points a game. We are 30th in the league in passing defense, allowing 24.7 points per game – 16th in the league. That being said, I know you believe we should take the best available person regardless of position and I tend to agree with you on this. My question is, do you think we should take the BYU or the NDSU QB if they are still available at our pick? How do you rate these two guys? I know QB is an area we will have to address at some time in the next year or two because of Matt's age.