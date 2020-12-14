SFTB: Falcons fans turning to NFL Draft, latest on GM search, roster questions, Matt Ryan

Jerry from Hinesville, GA Hey Beekaroo! Man, Beek Nation is really ticked off with Matt Ryan. I'm not. Come on guys, it's not like our season was on the line. Our season was practically over weeks ago. Beek I know you really like Matt Ryan, but you can no longer defend him with the term "he's still playing at a high level." By the time we shore up our offensive line he will be 42 years old, and we all know that he's no Tom Brady. However, we are stuck with him based on our salary cap problems. It's very unfortunate that we are losing despite our defense playing well enough to win. With the way our offense is playing, I don't see us winning again this year. That might not be a bad thing because it puts us in the top 5 in the draft. Maybe even do a double dip in the first round. Your thoughts?

Matt: There's no doubt about it; I've been a huge supporter of Matt Ryan and everything he's accomplished here in Atlanta during his career. Has there been some ups and downs as well as some tough stretches? For sure. That's to be expected. And let's be honest here. Five of the Falcons' last six games haven't been Ryan's greatest games by any stretch of the imagination. But as I've noted here in this space repeatedly: You can't pin what's transpired since 2017 on one player, especially Ryan. If anything, he's been one of the constants the Falcons could hang their hats on. Right now, however, the Falcons are a four-win football team with three games to go. There is going to be a new general manager heading to town and chances are there's going to be a new head coach, too. There will be lots of evaluations and decisions made on the roster. And you're right, Jerry, the salary cap can't be ignored – and it'll force some really tough calls to be made. As it stands now, the Falcons hold the No. 7 spot in the current draft order. The best way to build is through the draft. And when you pick that high or in the top five, those should be franchise-altering players. I think the Falcons need all of the picks they can get their hands on, Jerry. But if you can get your hands on difference-makers, go get 'em anyway you can.