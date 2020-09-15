SFTB: Questions about Isaiah Oliver, strategy, NFC South ... and the Vikings?

Dave from Camden, NJ What up Beek, checking in from Jersey. What a game, huh? I know it's another backbreaker, but I feel like we showed improvement. I mean I like how Oliver played for the most part … yea Metcalf had 95 yards but 75 came from two plays, and for the most part Oliver locked him up. Overall, I liked how the defense played and the offense of course is gonna be a nightmare for teams and we only gave up two sacks (one was Matt running to buy time for the play to extend). But my question is, do think the O-line will continue to progress or do you think that was just the fact the Seahawks don't have much of a pass rush? Thanks for the time and everyone pump the breaks on our secondary!!!!!!! As always, RISE UP!!!!!!!!!!!!

Beek: What's up, Dave. Always good to hear from fans up in Jersey. Some of the knee-jerk reactions from fans always seem to border ridiculousness, and this year is no different. I don't publish them all, but when falls call for benching, trades and firings after one game, it's ridiculous. You saw the all of the preseason predictions, right? Anyway, I tend to agree with you, Dave. I don't think Isaiah Oliver played all that bad on Sunday. I thought the offensive and defensive lines looked better, too. To answer your question, I think it was part improvement up front and partly due to the fact that the Seahawks don't have a scary pass rush – except when they bring Jamal Adams. That dude can play! Every team poses a different challenge, though, and this week will be a much different one in Dallas. The Cowboys do have pass rusher, have three very good receivers, an exceptional running back and I think Dak Prescott doesn't get enough respect nationally. I think the Falcons might be able to exploit the Cowboys secondary if Ryan gets time back there. Also, Todd Gurley has had some big games against the Cowboys in the past.