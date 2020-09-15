Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

With no preseason games, I knew it would be hard to get a read on some of these teams this offseason – and knew my first set of rankings might be off with some teams heading into Week 2.
Boy, was I right.
And I think it might take another few weeks before we get a real good read on a lot of them, too. Some teams just looked … rusty. And that's to be expected. I knew the Chiefs, Ravens and Saints would be very good – and they are. I thought the Packers and Seahawks would be solid, but they might be much better. I also thought the 49ers, Vikings, Cowboys, Eagles and Falcons would play better than they did.
Again, it's just one week – and it's super easy to overreact.
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 2 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!
