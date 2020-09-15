Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Cowboys 

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) hit the road for the first time this season and take on the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. With both teams searching for their first win, Sunday's game will feature premiere matchups all over the field.

As the Falcons look to play more complimentary football against the Cowboys, here's what you need to know about Atlanta's upcoming opponent:

Cowboys might have league's best running back in Ezekiel Elliott

After what some considered to be a down year for Elliott in 2019, he looked like the 2018 version of himself when he led the league in rushing yards with 1,434 yards on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. The former No. 4 overall pick rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss. He was also a factor in the passing game catching three passes for 31 yards.

Injury bug has arrived in Dallas

The Cowboys have suffered significant injuries to three different starters: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, right tackle Cam Erving and tight end Blake Jarwin. All three players are expected to miss significant time with their respective injuries. Jarwin and Vander Esch are two players the Cowboys had high expectations for this season.

Loads of talent at wide receiver

Similar to the Falcons, the Cowboys are loaded at wide receiver. Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round pick CeeDee Lamb make up Dallas' receiving corps and this unit is one of the best in the NFL. Cooper led the way for the Cowboys with 10 receptions for 81 yards against the Rams. Lamb had a promising rookie debut with five receptions for 59 yards.

Dak Prescott on a mission to get paid

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason surrounded the Cowboys and their starting quarterback, Prescott. The two were unable to reach a long-term deal ahead of the season and Prescott is now playing this season under the $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag. This is coming off a season in which he threw 388 passes for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. Against the Rams, Prescott completed 25 of 39 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown.

New coach, new look Cowboys