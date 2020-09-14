Stage set for Takk McKinley to have breakout game vs. Cowboys 

Takk McKinley looked like the most improved player on the field for the Falcons against the Seahawks and could be due for an even bigger day against the Cowboys

Sep 14, 2020 at 12:36 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When Takk McKinley returned for the start of training camp at the end of July, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn noticed one thing right away. McKinley lost 22 pounds and looked like he spent the offseason working out to put himself in the best position to succeed in what is a make-or-break year for him.

After declining to pick up his fifth-year option, the Falcons said they are taking a "wait and see approach" in determining if the former No. 26 overall pick has a future in Atlanta. And as the Falcons get ready for their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, a team that was reportedly interested in drafting McKinley in 2017, Sunday could be the chance the 24-year-old shows both teams what he can be.

The Falcons traded up five spots to acquire McKinley. Atlanta gave the Seattle Seahawks its 31st overall pick, along with their third and seventh round picks that year. In doing so, the Falcons were able to jump in front of the Cowboys who picked defensive end Taco Charlton two picks later.

"The work that he put in in the offseason on the track, on the field, when he was back in California rehabbing his shoulder, but also really changing his body," Quinn said. "It came into play when we saw him here at training camp. We said, 'OK, this is a faster, more explosive version of him.' Those are the traits that set him apart."

McKinley has yet to put together the dominating season the Falcons envisioned he could. He's shown flashes of promise at times but has struggled with consistency. In three seasons, McKinley has recorded 71 tackles, 16.5 sacks and 38 quarterback hits.

In Sunday's home loss to the Seahawks, McKinley looked like a different player. His speed was on display as was his relentless effort to get to Russell Wilson. McKinley had six quarterback hits, five tackles and one sack in Atlanta's 38-25 loss.

He's coming off back-to-back seasons with injuries that cut his time on the field short. In 2018, McKinley played in eight games and in 2019 he saw action in 13 games. After receiving the news that his team wasn't picking up his fifth-year option, McKinley said it was a "wake-up call" that fueled his mindset over the last sixth months.

"It was more motivation," McKinley said. "It made me hungry. Not saying I wasn't hungry in the past. Just got to go prove it.''

He's doing just that and has impressed defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Quinn and teammates. The Falcons are counting on McKinley to consistently affect quarterbacks this season. In Week 1 it was Wilson, this week it's Dak Prescott.

McKinley and Dante Fowler Jr., both former first-round picks, are two players Morris will rely on each week as the Falcons hope to be a better pass rushing unit in the 2020 season. The Falcons' defense looked much better in this area against the Seahawks. Morris' unit sacked Wilson three times and forced 10 quarterback hits.

"Takk went home and got himself in the best shape he can get into," Morris said. "He was able to come back here with a renewed spirit, some motivation and a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. To watch those two guys on the field together is pretty exciting. They bring speed, juice and energy. And I think those guys are starting to form a connection."

After recording just 3.5 sacks in the 2019 season, there's no time to waste for McKinley. He needs to be more productive this season and will have every opportunity to do so. McKinley's career-high number of sacks as a Falcon is seven. If he and Fowler can both record double-digit sacks this year, the Falcons' defense will be in much better shape.

As will McKinley in terms of his long-term future in the NFL.

"At the end of the day, I know what I can do," McKinley. "For me, the biggest thing is just finishing. I left a lot of sacks out there last year. This year, not trying to do the same thing.''

Game Photos | Seahawks at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the football in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the football in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAtATL_AR1_0560_16x9web
10 / 74
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons defense closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 on the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 on the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 closes in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 closes in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates his first sack of the season on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates his first sack of the season on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 blocks for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 blocks for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a diving catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a diving catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates his first sack of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates his first sack of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_KH1_3393_16x9web
34 / 74
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 fist bumps Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 before the coin toss on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 fist bumps Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 before the coin toss on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stands for the National Anthem before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stands for the National Anthem before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Players from the Falcons and the Seahawks looks arms together in their respective end zones during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the Falcons verse the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 74

Players from the Falcons and the Seahawks looks arms together in their respective end zones during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the Falcons verse the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 74

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons owner Arthur M Blank stands in unity with the Atlanta Falcons during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 74

Falcons owner Arthur M Blank stands in unity with the Atlanta Falcons during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 74

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank links arms with the team in a moment of unity before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 74

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank links arms with the team in a moment of unity before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail of the new Falcons helmet is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 74

A detail of the new Falcons helmet is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 stretches before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 stretches before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 74

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gets hype before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gets hype before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 74

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_RF1_3228_16x9web
69 / 74
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 74

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fist bumps Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 74

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fist bumps Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Players huddle up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 74

Players huddle up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

