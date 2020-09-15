How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys: Time, TV, live stream, radio

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Aerial Attack: While not achieving the outcome the team was looking for in Week 1, the Falcons offense showed encouraging signs against Seattle, including converting 50 percent of third down attempts and scoring three touchdowns in four trips to the red zone. Matt Ryan passed for an NFL-high 450 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 98.5 passer rating, and in total, the offense finished with 506 total yards in the game, the most by Atlanta in a season opener since 2014 against New Orleans. Something to keep an eye on in Week 2 is how the Falcons wide receivers build on their performance from a historic first game.