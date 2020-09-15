How to watch Falcons vs. Cowboys: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) with a chance to extend the team's winning streak on the road to five consecutive games dating back to Week 10 of 2019.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
Aerial Attack: While not achieving the outcome the team was looking for in Week 1, the Falcons offense showed encouraging signs against Seattle, including converting 50 percent of third down attempts and scoring three touchdowns in four trips to the red zone. Matt Ryan passed for an NFL-high 450 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 98.5 passer rating, and in total, the offense finished with 506 total yards in the game, the most by Atlanta in a season opener since 2014 against New Orleans. Something to keep an eye on in Week 2 is how the Falcons wide receivers build on their performance from a historic first game.
Knock, knock. Ju's (always) there: Julio Jones led Falcons wide receivers with nine receptions for 157 yards (17.4 avg.) against Seattle. It marked his 16th career game with at least 150 receiving yards, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Maynard (15) and Calvin Johnson (15) for the fourth-most such games in NFL history. If Jones repeats his performance on Sunday, he would tie Pro Football Hall of Famers Lance Alworth (17) and Terrell Owens (17) for the second-most such games in league history.
Appearing in his 127th career game last week, Jones surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (131 games) as the second-fastest player to reach 800 career receptions in NFL history. Only Antonio Brown (126 games) reached that mark in fewer games.
Jones, who has 806 receptions, needs three receptions on Sunday to break the franchise record for career receptions, which is currently held by Roddy White (808).
Ridley me this: Calvin Ridley notched a career-high nine receptions for 130 yards (14.4 avg.) and two touchdowns against Seattle. Appearing in his 30th career game last week, Ridley tied Julio Jones (19) for the most receiving touchdowns by a player in his first 30 career games in franchise history.
Slingshot, enGaged: Russell Gage set single-game career highs for receptions (nine) and receiving yards (114) in Week 1 against Seattle.
Between Jones (nine receptions, 157 yards), Ridley (nine receptions, 130 yards) and Gage (nine receptions, 114 yards), the Falcons wide receivers became the first trio of teammates to each have at least nine receptions and 100 receiving yards in the same game in NFL history.
7,500 in 75: Todd Gurley made his Falcons debut and rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown against Seattle. In his 74th career game, Gurley eclipsed 7,500 yards from scrimmage, making him the sixth player with at least 7,500 scrimmage yards and 70 touchdowns in his first 75 career games. The others to accomplish the feat are Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Lenny Moore, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, as well as Chuck Foreman.
Sunday's game in Dallas will be Gurley's 75th career game. With a touchdown, the Falcons running back will tie Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith (72) for the third-most touchdowns through a player's first 75 career games in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (79) and LaDainian Tomlinson (79) had more.
Attakking opposing quarterbacks: The Falcons defense sacked Russell Wilson three times in the first half last week. Grady Jarrett recorded 1.5 sacks, extending his streak of games with a sack to three dating back to Week 16 of last season. Dante Fowler notched 0.5 sack and four tackles in his Falcons debut. Takk McKinley totaled five tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and a career-high six quarterback hits against Seattle. Through Week 1 in the NFL, McKinley's six quarterback hits lead the league in that category. While Dallas has some new faces along their offensive line, they still have six-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith at left tackle. Keep an eye on whether the Falcons defensive front can continue pressuring the quarterback in Week 2.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Sunday was the first time in NFL history a team had three players with nine catches and 100 yards in the same game. Julio Jones - 157 yards. Calvin Ridley - 130 yards. Russell Gage - 114 yards. Each had nine catches.