SFTB: Impact player, Logan Ryan, Julio's career, corner possibilities

Tae from Largo, MD Hey Beek! First off, thank you for doing this Q&A for the fans and giving us great insight and feedback. I've been looking for the front office to bring in some more veteran presence. I believe if we sign Clay Matthews and Logan Ryan, barring any injuries, we would be in lock for a first-round bye. Both players are versatile enough that it wouldn't hinder the development of our young players. Matthews could provide help at OLB/DE to stop the run and rush on third-down situations. Ultimately, he can be a mentor and a leader in the locker room. Ryan can be used to blitz the QB (Brian Poole days). He's a sure tackler, ball hawk and will also be a leader in the CB meetings. Due to the cap space, do you think this is possible and do you think the team will be interested in inquiring both players?

Matt: It's time to tap the brakes on the Logan Ryan talk, folks. I just don't see the Falcons signing a cornerback who is reportedly seeking a deal worth $10 million. If the Falcons sign a veteran cornerback, I think they'll be looking for more of a low risk/high reward type of situation. Maybe a player who is coming off an injury who is willing play for an incentive-laden deal that could pay big dividends down the road, similar to what Todd Gurley is doing in 2020. But I'm pretty sure it won't be Logan Ryan. If I end up being wrong on this one, trust me, I'll gladly take the "L." As far as Clay Matthews, goes … that's something I could see happening. As I've noted in this space in the past, I think Matthews has been a really good player in this league for a while. He's a hard-nosed player with 11 years of experience. He's definitely on the back-end of his career and it'll be interesting to see where he lands, if he plays at all. How much does he have left in the tank? I don't know, but if you look at his numbers, he's been fairly consistent and productive. Matthews also brings veteran leadership which is invaluable. I can't see the Falcons throwing big money at a player like Matthews, but if they could him with a cap-friendly deal I'd be all for it. I think Matthews is at that the point of his career where he'll play if the gets money and situation is just right. Should be interesting to see where he lands or what he ultimately decides to do.