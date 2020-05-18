SFTB: Great NFL players are found everywhere, not just LSU or 'Bama

G'day Beek, great to hear you are getting better all the time. Mark down June 11 in your calendar mate, for sports-starved people of the world, the AFL season is returning after being shut down due to Covid-19. SFTB fans can root for my team, Brisbane Lions and hopefully we will have a good season. Anyway, onto the NFL. I have been behind you 100 percent during fans discussions of drafting our next QB. It is not the right time for us, Matty Ice has years of good football left. Look to GB and see what drafting a new QB while the incumbent QB is still playing great football has done. I would hate to see the team unbalanced and second-guessing ourselves. I don't think we need to look to the future, while our present is so bright. Keep up the great work, I love what you do for the fans.

Matt: Thanks, Sloane. I used to work with a guy who was (and is) a huge AFL fan – he loves the Gold Coast Suns – and he tried to get me into it for a time. It drove him nuts for some reason that the team I ended up getting behind was the St. Kilda Saints. I liked the black and red (go figure), the logo, and my high school's nickname was the Saints (we were green and white, not old gold and black). Anyway, I hope they bring back the league carefully and there is no spike in virus cases, Sloane. That's what matters most. If one person is exposed and gets sick, it's not worth it in my opinion. I say that only because I went through it and still feel some of the effects of it in my chest. My father is battling it, too, so it's personal. Be safe and go Lions. As far as your comments regarding the quarterback situation goes, I'm sure the Falcons have a long-term plan with quarterback, but they are in a very good hands now with Matt Ryan, who is still playing a high level. You brought up the Packers … well, don't forget that they drafted Aaron Rodgers while Brett Favre was still playing really well. They lucked out, for sure, when they traded for Favre (from the Falcons!) and Rodgers fell to them in the draft. One is a Hall of Famer and the other will end up in Canton. Not too bad. I think Matt Ryan will be a Hall of Famer, too, eventually. And at some point – maybe three, four, five or six seasons from now – the Falcons will begin to look at life after Ryan. But it definitely isn't now.