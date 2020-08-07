SFTB: Are Falcons in a position to win NFC South or a Super Bowl?

Christian from Atlanta, GA Hey Beek, appreciate everything you do for the fans and organization. With that being said, I think the Falcons are in a perfect position to win the NFC South. Brees and Brady have both been declining somewhat every year. I mean Drew Brees hasn't completed over a 35-yard pass since 2017. Him and Brady both get the ball out their hands very quickly, but the Falcons do have speed on the defense. I think our secondary can surprise people this year. Also, neither one of those teams have the secondary to stop our wideouts. I believe we have the most talent in the division. It's just a matter of avoiding the injury bug. Where do you see the Falcons finishing this year? I'm very optimistic and see the falcons going 11-5 and winning the division. What say you?

Matt: There's an old and often-used cliché in sports: potential gets coaches fired. The Falcons have gone 11-5, 10-6, 7-9 and 7-9 over the last four seasons. They have talent, but it needs to translate into wins this season. And while winning in the NFL is never easy, this year could be even more challenging. The NFC South has at least three high-powered offenses and no one knows what to expect from the Panthers this season. The Falcons have the fifth-most difficult schedule in the league, face quarterbacks who have won a combined 10 Lombardi Trophies, and will play the Saints and Bucs four times in a seven-week span in 2020. Atlanta only plays back-to-back games once this season, but it will be against Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs and Tom Brady's Bucs to close out the regular season on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. Say what you want about Drew Brees's arm, but the Saints have posted back-to-back 13-3 seasons. The Bucs were in a lot of close games despite their 7-9 season, have very good receivers, added Rob Gronkowski to that group, and replaced Jameis Winston (and his 30 interceptions) with Tom Brady. I'm not ready to make any season predictions just yet … a lot can and will happen between now and the start of the season. But I think winning 11 games, as you predict, would be quite an achievement. With the extra playoff spot this year, I think 9-7 or maybe even 8-8 might get a team into the postseason. You have to be in it to win it. Let's hope the Falcons get into the dance. I'll give you more win total prediction in late August.