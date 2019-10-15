Questions about Falcons defense, Matt Ryan's numbers, Rams, schedule, penalties, more

Bob from Huntsville, AL If you want to be sad for someone, be sad for Matt Ryan. There are at least 10 other teams out there that he would have already won two or more championships with. I've been watching the Falcons trip over themselves for over 50 years, so this is nothing new but if you ask me (and you didn't) the real tragedy here is bungling No. 2's career. He deserves better.

Matt: As I mentioned above, Bob, Matt Ryan is playing really well this season. I am amazed sometimes about how quickly people (you know who you are) want to throw him under the bus after one bad play, and he doesn't make many. He's already the best quarterback this franchise has ever had – he owns virtually every single passing mark. And Ryan and Julio Jones will go down as one of the best ever quarterback-receiver combos in NFL history when they finally decide to hang up their cleats. I think they're already in that conversation and wrote about it recently. Look, the season is far from over but the Falcons have dug themselves a huge hole right now – and it's going to take some time (and wins) to dig themselves out. They can't play all 10 games at once. Just like building a house one brick at a time, the Falcons must start stacking wins, one at a time. All that matters is beating the Rams, no ands, ifs, buts about it.