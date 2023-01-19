Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

 Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

Jan 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to, at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.

We still don't have a full and finalized draft order, but NFL mock drafts are coming in with greater frequency. Though, let's be honest: Did they ever stop?

We're at least going off of a locked-in top 23, which includes the Falcons selection at No. 8 overall. That helps create some structure around where the Falcons are going to pick, adding some validity (keyword: some) to how we could see the draft kick off later this spring.

Here's who analysts see the Falcons taking at No. 8 in this year's initial Mock Draft roundup.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

  • Date: Jan. 17
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: "Originally, I had the Falcons keeping Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones in his home state with this pick, but Peter Skoronski would give Atlanta a little more flexibility on the offensive line. While his lack of length is a legitimate concern, Skoronski has outstanding tape due to his feet, technique and processing. Scouts believe he has five-position versatility, which would allow the Falcons to move him around and get their five best blockers on the field."

  • Falcons pick: No. 44 overall
  • Selection: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Ryan Wilson, CBSsports.com

  • Date: Jan. 18
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Analysis: "Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs."

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

  • Date: Jan. 18
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: "Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot."

Vinny Iver, Sporting News

  • Date: Jan. 16
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Analysis: "The Falcons must invest in revving up their 3-4 pass rush and Foskey can fit the bill with his powerful, explosive and technically sound game. He also has the potential to become more well-rounded for the NfL as he further develops as a run defender."

