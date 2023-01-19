NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date: Jan. 17

Jan. 17 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: "Originally, I had the Falcons keeping Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones in his home state with this pick, but Peter Skoronski would give Atlanta a little more flexibility on the offensive line. While his lack of length is a legitimate concern, Skoronski has outstanding tape due to his feet, technique and processing. Scouts believe he has five-position versatility, which would allow the Falcons to move him around and get their five best blockers on the field."

Falcons pick: No. 44 overall

No. 44 overall Selection: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Analysis: "Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs."

Date: Jan. 18

Jan. 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: "Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot."

Vinny Iver, Sporting News

Date: Jan. 16

Jan. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame