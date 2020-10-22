Early Bird Report: Matt Ryan still ranks among top-tier quarterbacks

NFL power rankings after Week 6

Atlanta's performance in Week 6 was certainly refreshing and the type of game this team was always capable of putting together. But does it signal a true change for the Falcons' season?

Only time will provide the answer to that question, but Atlanta played up to its potential while earning its first win of the year. The Falcons are no longer among the winless teams in the NFL, and The Ringer's Danny Kelly believes, at the very least, they will be a tough out for the remaining opponents on the schedule.

"It's getting harder and harder to find nice things to say about the teams in this part of the rankings, but the Week 6 slate did offer some slight optimism for the Falcons, who finally got into the win column with a 40-23 blowout of the Vikings," Kelly writes. "With Raheem Morris as their new interim head coach, Atlanta picked off Kirk Cousins three times and rediscovered their mojo on offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan seemed happy to get a healthy Julio Jones back into action, too, and found the veteran pass catcher for touchdowns twice. It's tough to say whether Atlanta turned the proverbial corner under Morris or simply beat up on a bad team in Minnesota, but this was definitely the type of offensive performance that could make the Falcons a tough out for opponents the rest of the year."

Falcons plan to build from breakthrough

In his first games as interim coach, Raheem Morris got exactly what he wanted from the Falcons. The team started fast, created turnovers and capitalized on offense. But the work is just beginning for Morris, who has 10 games remaining to convince owner Arthur Blank that he's the right person to lead this team on a permanent basis. As D. Orlando Ledbetter writes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta plans to build on this foundational win moving forward.