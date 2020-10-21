Matt Ryan: Lions defense better each week, expect more Todd Gurley

Matt Ryan discusses the upcoming matchup with the Lions, Todd Gurley's production and more 

Oct 21, 2020 at 05:27 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Matt Ryan was nearly perfect against the Minnesota Vikings (1-5) as he helped the Atlanta Falcons (1-5) earn their first win of the season. Ryan earned NFC Player of the Week honors for his production in Week 6. As the Falcons look to continue to build momentum, they'll have to replicate a similar performance against the Detroit Lions (2-3) who are coming off a win as well.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lions' defense better than what numbers show

The Lions haven't played particularly well on defense so far this season. Detroit ranks No. 29 against the run, No. 21 in yards allowed per game and No. 30 in sacks. They've been sufficient against the pass, though. First-round pick cornerback Jeff Okudah has been playing better recently and safety Duron Harmon has two interceptions.

Defensive end Trey Flowers leads the way up front for the Lions with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

"They are big and strong and sound in what they do," Ryan said. "They try and not be out of position, I think they have some young players in the secondary, some young guys that are improving and getting better. I think they are a defense that has improved as the year has gone on. They look better than what their stats have shown."

Keep feeding Todd Gurley

Ryan has been impressed with his new running back thus far. Gurley ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards with 422 on 99 carries and five touchdowns. He's continued to improve as the season has gone on and he has the Falcons' rushing attack trending in the right direction.

"I think he's done a nice job for us; I think he's getting more and more comfortable in our scheme and how we're using him," Ryan said. "I think his production is only going to continue to go up."

The Falcons rank No. 14 in rushing offense through six games, a significant improvement from 2019.

The friendship of Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford may compete on the field, but they have a strong friendship when the cleats come off.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, warm up during practice for the NFL Football Pro Bowl Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The game is scheduled to be played Sunday in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
1 / 10

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, warm up during practice for the NFL Football Pro Bowl Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The game is scheduled to be played Sunday in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talk before an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
2 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talk before an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Detroit. No team plays on the edge in 2016 more than the Lions. Every Detroit game has been decided by seven points or fewer, with either Matthew Stafford or Matt Prater needing to lift them to victory in the final moments.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
3 / 10

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Detroit. No team plays on the edge in 2016 more than the Lions. Every Detroit game has been decided by seven points or fewer, with either Matthew Stafford or Matt Prater needing to lift them to victory in the final moments.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 10

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 smiles at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during a press conference at the Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. The Detroit Lions are due to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday in a regular season NFL game. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
6 / 10

The Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks during a press conference at the Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. The Detroit Lions are due to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday in a regular season NFL game. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
8 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
10 / 10

CORRECTS TO REMOVE SCORE- Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

'We've gone through so much as a foursome to know that this is a big part of life but [football's] definitely not the most important'
news

Todd Gurley preparing for showdown with D'Andre Swift: 'I can't let the young buck outdo me'

It will be the first meeting between two of the top running backs to represent the Georgia Bulldogs in the last decade.
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint
news

A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

Terrell and Oluokun played big roles in Atlanta's first win, and if the Falcons do intend on turning this season around, they will have to continue to do so
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons on a fourth-down tear

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

The Falcons organization, together with the player-led social justice committee, deemed the Oct. 25 game the "RISE UP and VOTE" game as a moment to shine a spotlight on the importance of exercising their voice and democratic right to vote.
news

SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Matt Ryan named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Ryan was both efficient and dynamic in the Falcons' first victory
news

Podcast: Why Matt Ryan's day looked easier, rise of AJ Terrell, and most 2020 thing of 2020

Against the Vikings, Matt Ryan and company looked like they had all the answers
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Lions' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Lions
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions

Top News

Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

Advertising