Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

After Sarah arrived, she hit it off right away with Kelly. While the quarterbacks went to practice, the girls hung out by the pool. They bonded over many things, mainly their understanding of what it's like to be married to a starting quarterback in the NFL. Sarah and Kelly are all too familiar with the many hours of the day devoted to film study, practice, workouts and how their husbands are obsessed with finding whatever edge they can find to help their teams win. There's also the other stuff, like ticket requests from family members and friends, visitors from out of town, etc. It can add up to be a lot and only few can relate to being in that position, one that both Kelly and Sarah are truly grateful for.

As their friendship continued to grow, Kelly and Sarah have become each other's rocks as they navigate life together.