SFTB: NFL Draft questions, quarterback, Raheem Morris, trade rumors, Antonio Brown, free agents

Brandon from Macon, GA Hey Beek, can we as fans stop talking about the ridiculous Ryan/Julio trade rumors? It's not going to happen. I like what I saw out of them against the Vikes, but it's just one game. If Morris does get these guys playing hard and they end the season with a .500 record or (gasp) a winning record, is he an automatic lock for the HC position? If he does stick around, would that mean the coaching staff stays entirely the same? I would love to see Koetter go, and obviously Morris didn't like the staff 100% because he made some changes on his first day as interim. Thanks for the articles and thanks for picking my question.

Matt: Let's tap the brakes on talk about winning records and "locks" for anything right now. This team just parted ways with Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff for a reason – for too long it's been going in the wrong direction. That could not have been an easy decision to make, but it was made. A new general manager will be here eventually – and that means a new vision on how to win games. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he wants to win. Period. Blank also said that if Raheem Morris goes 11-0, he'll get consideration for the head coaching job beyond this season, too. Look, for Morris it's simple: Take one game at a time and go 1-0 each week. I'm rooting for him; I love the guy. I don't think Coach Morris or his staff is thinking about going 11-0 or anything like that right now. They are dialed in on the Lions and making sure every single man on this roster does his job and is accountable. That's it. As fans we love to speculate, but that's where their mindset is right now. Ownership has made decisions, but you best believe they're watching and evaluating what's happening, too. As far as the trade rumors go, yes, they're just rumors. I've pointed out a number of times why trading either one of those guys is really hard to do financially. I don't think either of them are going anywhere anytime soon.