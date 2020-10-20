SFTB: Falcons' draft needs, Todd Gurley's future, Raheem Morris in 2021, best uniform combo, why Geelong wins

Sloane from Melbourne, Australia G'day Beek. What a bittersweet day? I went from punching the air watching the Falcons to punching the walls watching the Braves (no actual walls were punched, but you get what I mean). The Falcons looked like SB contenders, dominating on all 3 phases. I could fill your inbox listing all the individual plays that I loved. I'd love to know the psychology behind teams playing their best football the first game under a new coach, seems to happen all the time. I am sure all of your loyal SFTB contributors and readers have been closely watching the Australian Football League this year and will be excited about the Grand Final this weekend, our equivalent of the Super Bowl. This year it is the Geelong Cats versus the Richmond Tigers. I'd love to know your prediction for the result?

Matt: A lot of credit goes to that coaching staff and those players, Sloane. It was a tough week, an emotional week. I'm sure a lot of them were angry to see Dan Quinn go – he was beloved by so many in this organization. Also, Raheem Morris kept this team sharp, focused and on edge – and they played like it. They channeled that emotion and went out and executed. And let's tap the brakes on the Super Bowl contender talk though. Minnesota has talent, but they're not the Chiefs or the Steelers. And finally … my prediction. I've consulted my sources and going with Geelong all the way. Gary Ablett has had an incredible year and, from what I can surmise, the Cats feed off his energy. They're very well-coached on defense, too. And you guys know how much I love a great defense and a strong running game. Go Cats, baby.