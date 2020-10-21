SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

Jerry from Hinesville, GA Hey Beek. This is a huge game coming up. I think if we can win the game without it being close, some of the lost excitement will come back. Though the offense played well, we're still not a well-oiled machine. Our defense played like their hair was on fire, but we did let up a little at the end and gave up some late scores. Detroit is not a juggernaut, by no means, but Stafford can sling it. We don't have an elite secondary so that worries me. Their running game is improving so that's a concern as well. On another note, AJ Terrell is beginning to grow on me. I see improvement every week. I want to publicly apologize for rushing to judgment after the first two games. I think by seasons end, he will really be turning heads. Your thoughts?

Matt: Hey, Jerry. I think if the Falcons win again, yes, optimism will grow. But some fans are also leery of only winning three, four or five games and missing the playoffs and hurting the team's draft position, too. I get it. I'm expecting the Falcons to keep things rolling and play well against the Lions before a short week and a trip to Charlotte. I think we all knew the Falcons would have a lot of emotions last week and they channeled them the right way. Can they play with the same kind of intensity and be just as dialed in? You'd like to think so. There's a lot on the line for everyone in the next 10 games. We'll just have to wait and see on Sunday. And, yes, A.J. Terrell is growing on everyone. He played well against the Vikings and he's starting to make the same kinds of plays he was making in training camp out there. I think he's only going to get better.