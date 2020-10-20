Falcons' next opponent: Everything to know about the Lions 

Oct 20, 2020 at 01:43 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (1-5) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday and will take on the Detroit Lions (2-3) at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Both teams are coming off a win and are looking to continue to build on the momentum.

Here's what you need to know about the Lions ahead of Sunday's game:

The veteran is still getting it done

The Lions' leading rusher is 35-year-old Adrian Peterson who has 285 rushing yards on 69 carries and two touchdowns. Detroit hasn't run the ball like they would have hoped to under offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in his second season with the club. The Lions rank No. 23 in the run game, averaging 117.4 yards per game. Rookie first-round pick DeAndre Swift is just starting to look like the player the Lions hoped he would be. Swift rushed for 116 yards on 14 carries in Detroit's Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matthew Stafford can still sling it

For the last 10 years, the former UGA standout has his arm strength and accuracy often. Stafford has completed 102 of his passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. The Lions have the 25th ranked passing attack, averaging 230.4 yards per game. Stafford's top target has been wide receiver Kenny Golladay who's caught 14 passe for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is also a key part of Detroit's offense and has caught 17 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Defense still trying to figure things out

The Lions drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. Okudah is improving each week and is showing flashes of the top cover cornerback everyone expects. He has yet to allow a touchdown this season and had eight tackles in Detroit's most recent win over Jacksonville. The defensive line play is an area the Lions had hoped to be improved this year and the unit has struggled to stop the run and get to the quarterback consistently. Defensive end Trey Flowers has two sacks and three tackles for loss. The Lions have been exposed in the run game often as they rank No. 29 against the run giving up an average of 145.0 yards per game.

Matt Ryan has a day in Minnesota | Best of Gameday

Matt Ryan tossed 40 passes against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, connecting on 30 for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

1 / 15

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks for options during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares for the snap during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The offensive line blocks for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to throw during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the football off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 puts on his helmet in the tunnel during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
