Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint

Oct 21, 2020
Will McFadden

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint.

Julio Jones was the biggest name to miss practice, but given that he's coming off his best performance of the season and showed no signs of discomfort against the Vikings, this would seem to be precautionary. Takk McKinley was the only other starter to miss practice, and his progress will be monitored throughout the week after he missed Atlanta's previous game.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
WR Russell Gage Shoulder Full participation
WR Brandon Powell Elbow Limited participation
WR Calvin Ridley Elbow Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Limited participation
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Ankle Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate
DT Deadrin Senat Rest Did not participate

What it means

A few notable players were limited on Wednesday, but there are a lot of starters who have been previously listed on the injury report that aren't on it currently. That's good news for an Atlanta team looking to win back-to-back games after starting the season 0-5. There were no major injuries sustained during their last game, and the Falcons look to be starting off the week in relatively good shape.

