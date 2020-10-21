Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint.
Julio Jones was the biggest name to miss practice, but given that he's coming off his best performance of the season and showed no signs of discomfort against the Vikings, this would seem to be precautionary. Takk McKinley was the only other starter to miss practice, and his progress will be monitored throughout the week after he missed Atlanta's previous game.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|WR Brandon Powell
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Limited participation
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Rest
|Did not participate
What it means
A few notable players were limited on Wednesday, but there are a lot of starters who have been previously listed on the injury report that aren't on it currently. That's good news for an Atlanta team looking to win back-to-back games after starting the season 0-5. There were no major injuries sustained during their last game, and the Falcons look to be starting off the week in relatively good shape.