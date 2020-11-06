Early Bird Report: Julio Jones values wins over touchdowns

Despite just 2.5 sacks through the first eight games this season, Jarrett does have 12 quarterback hits, which puts him only behind Aaron Donald among all NFL defensive tackles. While Atlanta has had a lot of rotation on its defensive line due to injuries and COVID-19, Jarrett has remained the constant.

"He makes plays in the run game; he makes plays in the pass game," Interim coach Raheem Morris said. "He makes everything else go. He allows your run-and-hit players to absolutely play around him because he's causing so much disruption for the quarterback, for the run game, for the pass game, just all over the place. When you get him in the right spots, in the right moments, with the right people, he can absolutely be a game-wrecker. That's what he's been for us."

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Jason Butt provided more context for Jarrett's season thus far and how he's remained a bright spot for a defense that has struggled at times.

Falcons want more voters

Tuesday marks election day across the country, and the Atlanta Falcons have been doing their part in the previous months to encourage Georgia citizens to make their voices heard. Those efforts include encouraging local high schoolers to sign up to be poll workers at voting locations.

News of the Falcons reaching out to high schools in the community reached Ken Belson of The New York Times, who put the initiative in the context of Georgia potentially being a battleground state for the 2020 election. But for many within the Atlanta community, social issues stretch beyond pure politics and impact their every day lives. Falcons safety Ricardo Allen shared an eye-opening story while on a Zoom call with players on the Booker T. Washington High School football team.