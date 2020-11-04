Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons must keep an eye on Broncos' Bradley Chubb, Phillip Lindsay

Interim head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday the Falcons "have been bullied in the AFC" and wants to see his team have a physical finish this weekend. The Broncos are coming off of a physical finish of their own, a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers that ended on a 1-yard touchdown pass by Drew Lock to KJ Hamler.

O'Halloran: As unimpressive as they were in falling behind 24-3, they were that impressive in scoring four touchdowns on their five possessions to win 31-30. It was just the fifth time in franchise history the Broncos overcame a deficit of at least 21 points. How much stock should be put into it? A lot depends on Sunday's game against the Falcons. Beat Atlanta and the Broncos are 4-4 and everything is in front of them. Lose to the Falcons and the win over the Chargers won't mean nearly as much. But overall, I would put some importance on it because it showed quarterback Drew Lock can overcome a poor first half, it showed the continued development of rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy and it showed that the defense can intercept some passes (two).