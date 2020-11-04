Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley on 'day-to-day basis' 

The Falcons are taking a day-by-day approach with Ridley, who injured his foot against the Carolina Panthers 

Nov 04, 2020 at 02:58 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201022_Practice_KD2_8948

Calvin Ridley was among the three players held out of Wednesday's practice as the Falcons began their on-field preparation for the Denver Broncos. Although interim head coach Raheem Morris said the team received some "exciting" information from the doctor's about Ridley's mid-foot injury, they are being cautious with their third-year receiver.

RELATED CONTENT

Outside of Ridley, defensive ends Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley were the two other players held out of practice due to injury. McKinley is also facing some potential discipline after a series of tweets following the trade deadline that Morris called "immature." Atlanta also had three players listed as limited as they start their week.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday
WR Russell Gage Shoulder/knee Limited participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Concussion Limited participation
TE Jaeden Graham Knee Limited participation
WR Calvin Ridley Foot Did not participate
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Did not participate
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate

What it means

Against a Broncos team that could be missing its top cornerback, having both Ridley and Julio Jones on the field would obviously be huge for the Falcons, who are seeking their third win of the season. Ridley's injury doesn't appear as serious as initially believed, but it remains to be seen just how much he can do with it right now. How much practice Fowler is able to get this week is also something work monitoring, as it does not appear the Falcons plan to have McKinley active on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley ruled out vs. Panthers

Atlanta has officially ruled out defensive end Takk McKinley for Thursday night's game against Carolina
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley held out of practice

McKinley was the only player who was unable to practice during the Falcons' return to the practice fields
news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta estimates five starters limited to start short week

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley questionable for Lions game

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones returns to practice

The Falcons are getting healthier as the week progresses
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones good to go vs. Vikings

Julio Jones does not have a designation for Sunday's game, signaling that he will return to the field for the Falcons
news

Falcons injury report: Estimation of where team stands on Thursday

With no practice held on Thursday, the team has released an estimated injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones remains out; Grady Jarrett limited

The Falcons had seven starters limited during Wednesday's practice session
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones questionable vs. Panthers

The Falcons' star receiver is questionable for Sunday's game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out for second straight practice

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team would continue to take things easy with Jones and hoped to have a better idea regarding his status on Friday

Top News

SFTB: Falcons hiring process, drafting quarterbacks, Vic Beasley reports, Takk McKinley

A.J. Terrell proving to be a fast learner and 'huge bright spot' for Falcons

How Julio Jones unlocked Falcons offense in win vs. Panthers

Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Denver Broncos 

Advertising