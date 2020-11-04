Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley on 'day-to-day basis' 

Calvin Ridley was among the three players held out of Wednesday's practice as the Falcons began their on-field preparation for the Denver Broncos. Although interim head coach Raheem Morris said the team received some "exciting" information from the doctor's about Ridley's mid-foot injury, they are being cautious with their third-year receiver.
Outside of Ridley, defensive ends Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley were the two other players held out of practice due to injury. McKinley is also facing some potential discipline after a series of tweets following the trade deadline that Morris called "immature." Atlanta also had three players listed as limited as they start their week.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder/knee
|Limited participation
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|TE Jaeden Graham
|Knee
|Limited participation
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|Did not participate
|DE Dante Fowler
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
What it means
Against a Broncos team that could be missing its top cornerback, having both Ridley and Julio Jones on the field would obviously be huge for the Falcons, who are seeking their third win of the season. Ridley's injury doesn't appear as serious as initially believed, but it remains to be seen just how much he can do with it right now. How much practice Fowler is able to get this week is also something work monitoring, as it does not appear the Falcons plan to have McKinley active on Sunday.