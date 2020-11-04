Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley on 'day-to-day basis' 

Against a Broncos team that could be missing its top cornerback, having both Ridley and Julio Jones on the field would obviously be huge for the Falcons, who are seeking their third win of the season. Ridley's injury doesn't appear as serious as initially believed, but it remains to be seen just how much he can do with it right now. How much practice Fowler is able to get this week is also something work monitoring, as it does not appear the Falcons plan to have McKinley active on Sunday.