Report: Falcons fine Takk McKinley for Twitter comments

Per Butt, the Falcons have fined McKinley and undisclosed amount of money . McKinley, who has played only sparingly this season after injuring his groin in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Falcons declined to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. He has just eight tackles and one sack this season, far below his goals heading into the year.

"The wrong way to go about it is definitely the way that Takk is handling it now and to pout," Interim head coach Raheem Morris said. "As soon as we get an opportunity to talk to him about those things and how he's handling that situation, that will be the first and foremost thing you handle first. And then you figure out, let's get him healthy as far as his groin. And then you figure out if he's even able to be on the team, if that's even possible at this point."