Report: Falcons fine Takk McKinley for Twitter comments

Raheem Morris said Wednesday the Falcons would hold McKinley responsible for his comments after the trade deadline

Nov 05, 2020 at 05:04 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP_19320850871484
AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

According to a tweet by Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Falcons have fined Takk McKinley for comments he made on Twitter following the trade deadline.

The comments made by McKinley are as follows:

Screen Shot 2020-11-04 at 1.47.51 PM
Screen Shot 2020-11-04 at 1.48.15 PM

Per Butt, the Falcons have fined McKinley and undisclosed amount of money. McKinley, who has played only sparingly this season after injuring his groin in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Falcons declined to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. He has just eight tackles and one sack this season, far below his goals heading into the year.

"The wrong way to go about it is definitely the way that Takk is handling it now and to pout," Interim head coach Raheem Morris said. "As soon as we get an opportunity to talk to him about those things and how he's handling that situation, that will be the first and foremost thing you handle first. And then you figure out, let's get him healthy as far as his groin. And then you figure out if he's even able to be on the team, if that's even possible at this point."

McKinley has not yet practiced this week, missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices due to a groin injury. During his press conference on Wednesday, Morris said the defensive end "won't be able to help us for the Denver Broncos," signaling McKinley will be inactive for the Falcons' final game before the bye week.

