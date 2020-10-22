Falcons inspire Atlanta high school students to get involved with election

Mekhi Tchassama

One of the eye-opening experiences for Mekhi Tchassama during the Zoom call was the similar experiences he shares with some of the Falcons players. As a young black man, he said he felt that the problems he faced were limited to those around him in the inner city and that he didn't realize "big-name" NFL players dealt with some of those same problems. But Tchassama also feels there's an opportunity to change things, because of the way the United States of America was founded.

"I feel like in a country like the United States we should use that right [to vote], because most countries – or some countries – they have no choice in who's in charge or who runs their country. They gave us that opportunity, so I feel like even if you don't really know who to vote for you should still get out and voice your opinion. Because you can only complain if you've voted. You can't complain if you didn't vote."