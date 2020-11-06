Who will win, Broncos or Falcons? Experts' picks

Do you remember once upon a time when the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to play this game in London?

Wow, that seems like eons ago.

Well, here we are in Week 9 and both the Broncos and Falcons are desperately trying to save their seasons. Denver comes into this game sporting a 3-4 record while Atlanta is 2-6 after winning two of its last three games under interim coach Raheem Morris.

RELATED CONTENT