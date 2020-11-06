Who will win, Broncos or Falcons? Experts' picks

The Falcons will take on the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Nov 06, 2020 at 11:17 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_672881772010
AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

Do you remember once upon a time when the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons were scheduled to play this game in London?

Wow, that seems like eons ago.

Well, here we are in Week 9 and both the Broncos and Falcons are desperately trying to save their seasons. Denver comes into this game sporting a 3-4 record while Atlanta is 2-6 after winning two of its last three games under interim coach Raheem Morris.

RELATED CONTENT

Denver is 2-1 on the road this season while Atlanta has yet to win a home game. The last time these two teams met was in 2016, a game the Falcons won, 23-16, in Denver. Who will win on Sunday? Well, here is who the experts are picking:

For complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and The Sporting News.

John Cominsky prepares for Broncos | Falcons at Work

DE John Cominsky is looking to get back in the mix this week against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Take a look at the best images in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 runs a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 runs a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to running back Todd Gurley #21 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to running back Todd Gurley #21 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Pita Taumoepenu #52 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Pita Taumoepenu #52 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The defensive line walks the field during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 54

The defensive line walks the field during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 54

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 54

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 54

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 54

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 54

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 54

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Danny Breyer works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 54

Coach Danny Breyer works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 54

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 54

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 54

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones values wins over touchdowns

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Falcons to conduct business virtually on Friday

The team is exercising an abundance of caution after one new positive test 
news

SFTB: Can Falcons still make a playoff run? Drafting a QB, draft order, all-time favorite Falcon

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Broncos: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos
news

Report: Falcons fine Takk McKinley for Twitter comments

Raheem Morris said Wednesday the Falcons would hold McKinley responsible for his comments after the trade deadline
news

Julio Jones offers praise of Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy, why the only stat he cares about is winning

Wide receiver talks about the upcoming matchup with the Broncos, mentoring receivers that come out of Alabama and why he only cares about wins 
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

While the Falcons are getting healthier, Ridley and Fowler missed their second-consecutive practice of the week
news

Early Bird Report: Grady Jarrett a constant for Falcons defense

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Would Falcons play for draft position? Julio Jones, possible changes coming, Takk McKinley

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Joe Pierce hired by AMB Sports and Entertainment to succeed Mike Egan as organization's general counsel

Joe Pierce has been named senior vice president and general counsel for AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Pierce will replace Mike Egan, who will retire from the general counsel role, remain as advisor to Blank Foundation.
news

Matt Ryan on how to improve the red zone offense, planning for Bradley Chubb and Broncos

Matt Ryan talks about how the Falcons are working to improve in the red zone and the impact of Bradley Chubb in Denver's defense 

Top News

SFTB: Can Falcons still make a playoff run? Drafting a QB, draft order, all-time favorite Falcon

Who will win, Broncos or Falcons? Experts' picks

D.J. Shockley's crazy, colorful stories about Vick, Ryan, Petrino and recruiting | Bird Noises Podcast

Julio Jones offers praise of Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy, why the only stat he cares about is winning

Advertising