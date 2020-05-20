Early Bird Report: Grady Jarrett among NFL's most underappreciated players

During his time with the Falcons, Grady Jarrett has developed into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He was finally rewarded for his play in 2019 with his first trip to the Pro Bowl, and Jarrett's future looks bright.

Falcons fans don't need any explanation of just how good Jarrett is on a snap-by-snap basis, but he still isn't often in the same national conversation as some other top defensive tackles like Aaron Donald or Fletcher Cox. Perhaps that's why NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund named Jarrett as the most underappreciated player on the Falcons' roster.

"Jarrett's ability to stop the run made him an extremely efficient member of the Falcons' defense, as he tied for the NFL lead with 20 run stuffs last season (per Next Gen Stats)," Frelund writes. "My spatial models show that his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks ranked fifth (in pressure-rate percentage) among interior defenders."

Now an important leader both on and off the field for the Falcons, Jarrett will need to play a vital role for the defense if Atlanta is to make another trip to the postseason in 2020.

Calvin Ridley was on pace for his first 1,000-yard season before an abdominal injury ended his season with three games remaining. Prior to that injury, however, the second-year receiver was blossoming and forming a very potent duo for the Falcons opposite of Julio Jones.

No NFL fan needs a reminder of just how talented Jones is, but Ridley's ascension last season might have been a bit under the radar, nationally. Therefore, it's heartening to see him included in Nick Shook's piece about the league's top pass-catchers in the NFL in 2019.

Shook used a variety of metrics to create this list, but his defining stat appears to be "catch rate above expectation," which is simply the difference between a player's catch rate last season compared to his expected catch rate, calculated by Next Gen Stats.

In Ridley's case, he earned the fifth spot on Shook's list with a plus-8.7-percent difference between his actual catch rate and his expected catch rate. This put him ahead of players like Amari Cooper, George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders.

"A very intriguing detail in Ridley's line: In a receiving corps that features Julio Jones, Ridley saw double teams more often than anyone else in this group (at a rate of 5.4%)," Shook writes. "He also enjoyed a greater cushion than the rest at an average of 6.6 yards at time of snap. Aware of Ridley's 4.43 speed, teams rarely pressed him, instead content to cover him with numbers while also trying to keep his superstar teammate from destroying them. Matt Ryan will probably keep throwing to Ridley plenty, as the Atlanta quarterbacks compiled a 113.5 passer rating when targeting him. The Falcons will hope that produces more wins in 2020 than it did in 2019."

ESPN: Alex Mack takes on virtual coaching role

This NFL offseason will likely expose those teams who have quality in-house leadership amongst its players and those who don't. Fortunately, the Falcons have players like Alex Mack who is capable of lending a helping hand to his fellow offensive linemen during these virtual classes. A six-time Pro Bowler, Mack is one of the smartest players on the Falcons' roster and a student of the game in every sense. With a lot of youth on Atlanta's offensive line, Mack's experience is crucial at times like this.

"I think it's just harder for the linemen to group up, whenever that's safe to do so, and work on the things that they need to work on," Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. "That's an easier thing to do at the appropriate time for quarterbacks and receivers than it is for O-linemen. But Alex as a leader in the meetings, like when I sit in on O-line meetings right now, to see Alex, that's what he's done in the NFL and the enthusiasm for which he approaches virtual meetings in May is impressive."

NFL.com: Dark horse NFL MVP candidates

Matt Ryan is already the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history. He took the Falcons to their second-ever Super Bowl; he has thrown for 51,186 yards with 321 touchdowns and 147 interceptions, and he is only Falcons player to ever win an NFL MVP Award.

That final superlative is why it's a bit funny to find Ryan on Adam Schein's list of dark-horse MVP candidates for NFL.com, but he at least has some humor and is willing to admit such.

"OK, admittedly, this is the least-bold name on the list -- by far," Schein writes. "After all, Ryan already has an MVP under his belt.

"Still, the Ice Man never gets proper credit for being awesome. He's rarely brought up in conversations about the game's top signal-callers. And that's just wrong. Frankly, Ryan would be listed much higher on here if I felt more confident about the Falcons' defense or head coach, as this award is largely dependent on team success.

"But I think Ryan will put up monster numbers this season with the plethora of weapons he has at his disposal. Todd Gurley is a significant upgrade over Devonta Freeman. Julio Jones remains a force of nature. Calvin Ridley is a great No. 2. And trade acquisition Hayden Hurst gives Ryan a fine weapon up the seam. Get ready for some fireworks in Atlanta."

In his first season reuniting with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, Ryan led the league with 408 completions, and he threw for 4,466 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions despite missing one game. Throughout his career, Ryan has shown a tendency to take a step forward in his second season working with an offensive coordinator, and he once again has plenty of pieces around him to work with.

Schein might in fact be on to something here.