Raheem Morris names Falcons leaders with MJ-like qualities

May 17, 2020 at 06:37 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

JordanFalcons
AP Photos

The 10-part ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" has captivated a country thirsty for any kind of content to scratch its sports itch, and it's reminded everyone of just how special a competitor Michael Jordan was.

A six-time NBA champion, Jordan reveled in not only dominating his opponents but in getting the very best out of those playing alongside of him. While that approach might have left some hard feelings in its wake, there's no denying that Jordan got results.

RELATED CONTENT

Perhaps nobody else across all of sports has possessed that indominable drive to compete and succeed, but Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris does believe some of the leaders within Atlanta's locker room have similar qualities.

"We've got a few guys on our team that have some of those qualities," Morris said. "Julio [Jones], in his own way. Matt Ryan, in his own way. Debo [Deion Jones], in his own way. Grady [Jarrett], in his own way. So, when they watch [The Last Dance] as a leader [they see] how to pull a person along, how to bring them along, how to get people to a different level."

Julio Jones and Ryan were among the Falcons' four permanent captains last season, but Deion Jones and Jarrett, who was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2019, are emerging stars on the field and leaders in the locker room. If Atlanta is to make a return to the postseason in 2020, it will need all four players to have a big hand in making that happen.

During his time with the Bulls, Jordan was known for drawing every ounce of talent and fight out of his teammates. There is talent on the Falcons' roster, but after the organization parted ways with several veterans this offseason, there is plenty of youth as well. It will be up to the Falcons' leaders to set the tone early on and provide the standard for those players to live up to.

"The Last Dance" has given Morris a new perspective on Jordan as well. Atlanta's defensive coordinator was 14 years old when Jordan won his first title with the Bulls, and he watched the dynasty unfold from afar. By his own admission, Morris wasn't a big fan of Jordan at the time, preferring to root for those who could unseat the reigning champions.

"I was always kind of one to go against the Bulls a little bit and cheer for the [New York] Knicks in those days and some of the other guys that were losing to them," Morris said. "But, I realized watching the documentary, as I'm watching Michael Jordan play, I realized I spent half my life hating the guy that I really love the most.

"His competitive spirit, what he does, how he is with his teammates, it's somehow what we always want our guys to do. We want them to be more demanding. With that comes a price at times, people say you could be considered as a bad teammate. With that comes a price at times, that you could be too hard on somebody or you could have a way about yourself that doesn't come across the right way. … I think he was able to get the best out of his guys and himself, and it pushed everybody to excellence."

If the Falcons can embrace some of the rules Jordan lived by and employ them for the 2020 season, they may have a chance to chase excellence, themselves.

Related Content

news

Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson placed on injured reserve with knee injury

news

Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

The Chargers will be without some of their top offensive weapons on Sunday. How does this affect what the Falcons can do in the secondary?

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing potential offensive line shakeup ahead of Week 9 face off vs. Chargers

Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Who slots into his spot at left guard?

news

Falcons injury report: Two Falcons starters ruled out of Week 9 contest vs. L.A. Chargers

Safety Erik Harris was designated as questionable for Sunday's game

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London's value, Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder

We look at how carries might get distributed whenever Patterson returns in this Friday mailbag

news

Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Expert Picks

The Falcons will clash against a stout Los Angeles Chargers team at home

news

Nerdy Birds: Marcus Mariota as a runner and the Falcons balanced rushing attack

We dive deep into the numbers produced by Atlanta's highly-ranked run game heading into Week 9 clash with L.A. Chargers

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing state of Falcons secondary following recent injuries, NFL trade deadline moves

The Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to Buffalo, acquired Rashad Fenton from Kansas City

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice week continues

Chuma Edoga was also listed on Thursday's participation report

news

'I feel pretty good': Cordarrelle Patterson on his return to practice, playing prospects and the Falcons running back room

It remains uncertain if Patterson will return against the Chargers on Sunday

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Elijah Wilkinson, A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins as Chargers practice prep starts

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Top News

Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

East coast vs. West coast match up Sunday | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons | Hype

Falcons injury report: Two Falcons starters ruled out of Week 9 contest vs. L.A. Chargers

Advertising