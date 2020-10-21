Early Bird Report: Falcons on a fourth-down tear

What we learned from Week 6

The Atlanta Falcons earned their first victory of the season on Sunday, beating the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 in Raheem Morris's first game as interim head coach.

It was an inspiring performance for Atlanta, which looked explosive on offense and stingy on defense. For a defense that has been the subject of much scrutiny for the first five weeks, Sunday was noteworthy. In his recap of the game, Nick Shook made a point to discuss the improvements on defense.

"Raheem Morris took over for the fired Dan Quinn as interim head coach, and his defense responded emphatically," Shook writes. "Atlanta forced three turnovers -- all on interceptions of Kirk Cousins -- helping the Falcons build an early lead and undercut any offensive momentum the Vikings were attempting to build. Their greatest display of pure effort and desire came with the Falcons owning a 10-0 lead but backed up on their goal line early in the second quarter. Atlanta promptly denied Minnesota on four attempts to reach the end zone, with Foye Oluokun stuffing Alexander Mattison for a loss of one on first and goal from Atlanta's 2, Deion Jones diving to knock a would-be reception out of Irv Smith hands two plays later, and Atlanta combining to stonewall Mike Boone on fourth down from a yard out. The unit played inspired ball all afternoon and complemented Atlanta's offense for the first time in 2020, producing the win."

NFL Week 6 grades

It's been a tough start to the season for Atlanta, which has not led to any favorable grades from CBSSports.com's John Breech, but that all changed this weekend. After their showing on Sunday, the Falcons earned the highest possible grade from Breech, an "A+," and plenty of praise.