Podcast: Why Matt Ryan's day looked easier, rise of AJ Terrell, and most 2020 thing of 2020

In an earlier episode of the Falcons Audible podcast, Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and DJ Shockley talked about how even the successful plays for the Falcons offense never looked easy. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, however, Matt Ryan and company looked like they had all the answers. Including on one special play that Matt Ryan kept alive with his feet, and Julio Jones knew how to take advantage of the opportunity.

They also talk about a Falcons defense that seemed to be playing better because they were trying to do less, and what that might mean for that side of the ball going foward. Part of that effort was due to the performance of rookie corner AJ Terrell, who recorded his first NFL interception and led the defensive effort with seven tackles. Dave Archer points to one detail that might mean that performance was just a sign of what's to come.