Podcast: Why Matt Ryan's day looked easier, rise of AJ Terrell, and most 2020 thing of 2020

Against the Vikings, Matt Ryan and company looked like they had all the answers

Oct 21, 2020 at 07:25 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Staff
AF_20201018_ATLatMIN_KH1_7773_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

In an earlier episode of the Falcons Audible podcast, Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and DJ Shockley talked about how even the successful plays for the Falcons offense never looked easy. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, however, Matt Ryan and company looked like they had all the answers. Including on one special play that Matt Ryan kept alive with his feet, and Julio Jones knew how to take advantage of the opportunity. 

They also talk about a Falcons defense that seemed to be playing better because they were trying to do less, and what that might mean for that side of the ball going foward. Part of that effort was due to the performance of rookie corner AJ Terrell, who recorded his first NFL interception and led the defensive effort with seven tackles. Dave Archer points to one detail that might mean that performance was just a sign of what's to come. 

Derek, DJ and Dave wrap up the show with some fun by highlighting a strange start the NFL season in an even stranger year, and each of them picks the most 2020 thing of the 2020 NFL season.

Listen and subscribe:

Highlights and time codes from this week's episode:

1:04: Did they see Sunday's performance coming? Dave Archer and DJ Shockley answer. DJ emphatically answers.

3:24: DJ takes over hosting duties from Derek Rackley, and puts him on the spot.

5:21: DJ, Dave and Derek talk about the answers the Falcons defense found in Minnesota that may be a sign of things to come.

9:52: DJ says AJ Terrell may be figuring out that he belongs in this league, and what that means for his confidence.

13:25: Dave Archer points out a forgotten detail about AJ Terrell that might be a good sign of things to come.

14:45: Dave reveals why this game looked a lot easier for Matt Ryan than earlier games this season.

16:45: The guys give perspective to how special Matt Ryan's pass to Julio Jones of 4th and 3 was.

21:10: Each of the guys has to pick their "Most 2020 thing of the 202o NFL season" so far this year.

  • Derek Rackley talks about the unlikeliest undefeated team
  • Dave Archer looks at an entire division that can't get it together
  • DJ shakes his head at an NFL trade that isn't aging well.

About Falcons Audible

Falcons Audible presented by AT&T is a weekly podcast produced on Tuesdays. Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL. More than a breakdown of the past game, Derek, Dave and DJ will share stories, provide their takes on the biggest storylines, and talk about the mean for the weeks ahead. Each episode will last 25-30 minutes.

Related Content

news

Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

'We've gone through so much as a foursome to know that this is a big part of life but [football's] definitely not the most important'
news

Matt Ryan: Lions defense better each week, expect more Todd Gurley

Matt Ryan discusses the upcoming matchup with the Lions, Todd Gurley's production and more 
news

Todd Gurley preparing for showdown with D'Andre Swift: 'I can't let the young buck outdo me'

It will be the first meeting between two of the top running backs to represent the Georgia Bulldogs in the last decade.
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones out, Calvin Ridley limited

The Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season, and they start their week of preparation in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint
news

A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

Terrell and Oluokun played big roles in Atlanta's first win, and if the Falcons do intend on turning this season around, they will have to continue to do so
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons on a fourth-down tear

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

The Falcons organization, together with the player-led social justice committee, deemed the Oct. 25 game the "RISE UP and VOTE" game as a moment to shine a spotlight on the importance of exercising their voice and democratic right to vote.
news

SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Matt Ryan named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Ryan was both efficient and dynamic in the Falcons' first victory
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Lions' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Lions
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions

Top News

Why the Ryans are Stafford Strong

A.J. Terrell, Foye Oluokun emerging as playmakers on Falcons defense

SFTB: Can Falcons keep momentum going? A.J. Terrell, defensive line and lots of trade rumors

Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

Advertising