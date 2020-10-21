Podcast: Why Matt Ryan's day looked easier, rise of AJ Terrell, and most 2020 thing of 2020

In an earlier episode of the Falcons Audible podcast, Derek Rackley, Dave Archer and DJ Shockley talked about how even the successful plays for the Falcons offense never looked easy. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, however, Matt Ryan and company looked like they had all the answers. Including on one special play that Matt Ryan kept alive with his feet, and Julio Jones knew how to take advantage of the opportunity.
They also talk about a Falcons defense that seemed to be playing better because they were trying to do less, and what that might mean for that side of the ball going foward. Part of that effort was due to the performance of rookie corner AJ Terrell, who recorded his first NFL interception and led the defensive effort with seven tackles. Dave Archer points to one detail that might mean that performance was just a sign of what's to come.
Derek, DJ and Dave wrap up the show with some fun by highlighting a strange start the NFL season in an even stranger year, and each of them picks the most 2020 thing of the 2020 NFL season.
Highlights and time codes from this week's episode:
1:04: Did they see Sunday's performance coming? Dave Archer and DJ Shockley answer. DJ emphatically answers.
3:24: DJ takes over hosting duties from Derek Rackley, and puts him on the spot.
5:21: DJ, Dave and Derek talk about the answers the Falcons defense found in Minnesota that may be a sign of things to come.
9:52: DJ says AJ Terrell may be figuring out that he belongs in this league, and what that means for his confidence.
13:25: Dave Archer points out a forgotten detail about AJ Terrell that might be a good sign of things to come.
14:45: Dave reveals why this game looked a lot easier for Matt Ryan than earlier games this season.
16:45: The guys give perspective to how special Matt Ryan's pass to Julio Jones of 4th and 3 was.
21:10: Each of the guys has to pick their "Most 2020 thing of the 202o NFL season" so far this year.
- Derek Rackley talks about the unlikeliest undefeated team
- Dave Archer looks at an entire division that can't get it together
- DJ shakes his head at an NFL trade that isn't aging well.
About Falcons Audible
Falcons Audible presented by AT&T is a weekly podcast produced on Tuesdays. Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons quarterbacks Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL. More than a breakdown of the past game, Derek, Dave and DJ will share stories, provide their takes on the biggest storylines, and talk about the mean for the weeks ahead. Each episode will last 25-30 minutes.