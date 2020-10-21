Atlanta Falcons designate "RISE UP and VOTE" game to encourage fans to vote

In 2017, Falcons owner, Arthur Blank engaged players in dialogue geared toward addressing critical issues and creating a positive impact in the city of Atlanta. With Blank's support, Falcons players created the social justice committee to identify issues most important to them and to put plans together toward progress.

For decades, voting has been a priority for the Falcons and voter registration has been included as part of player onboarding and the Falcons Rookie U program for the past 15 years. This season, the social justice committee made voter awareness its top priority. "This isn't the time to sit on the sidelines, you must use your voice and vote," said Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The team has always been diligent in promoting the need to vote, but this year, the team made a concerted effort, along with the National Football League, to provide information on the process including awareness, education and encouraging active participation on the local, state and national levels.